Global Bromhidrosis Disease Treatment Market Forecast Report 2023-2030: Opportunities in the Adoption of Microwave-based Therapy for Axillary Hyperhidrosis and Bromhidrosis

The Global Bromhidrosis Disease Treatment Market size was estimated at USD 412.12 million in 2022, expected to reach USD 448.67 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.32% to reach USD 841.04 million by 2030.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The research report categorizes the Global Bromhidrosis Disease Treatment Market to forecast revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Treatment: The market is studied across Botox, Liposuction, and Surgery, with Surgery projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period. Indication: The market is studied across Erythrasma, Intertrigo, Trichomycosis Axillaries, and Type 2 Diabetes, with Type 2 Diabetes projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period. Region: The market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa, with the Americas projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing cases of bromhidrosis and kidney and liver diseases

Rising investments in clinical trials and R&D activities

Awareness about body odor issues

Restraints:

High cost of treatment

Opportunities:

Rapid proliferation of regulatory approvals of treatment products

Adoption of microwave-based therapy for axillary hyperhidrosis and bromhidrosis

Challenges:

Product recalls and adverse health effects

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers insights into the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, companies can gain a greater understanding of their performance and competition for market share.

The report provides insights on the following:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the market offered by key players.

Market Development: In-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analysis of penetration across mature segments.

Market Diversification: Detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Market Trends: Comprehensive understanding of the cumulative impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

The report answers questions such as the market size and forecast of the Global Bromhidrosis Disease Treatment Market, the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the market during the forecast period, key products/segments/applications/areas for investment, the competitive strategic window for opportunities, technology trends, regulatory frameworks, and market share of leading vendors.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $448.67 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $841.04 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiles:

AbbVie Inc.

Biovencer Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Galderma S.A.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Journey Medical Corp.

Medytox Inc.

Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

