Dronebrella/Self Flying Umbrella Industry– Global Industry Potential, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2024F-2030F

A drone is used by the dronebrella, which is attached to an umbrella.Moreover, equipped with artificial intelligence software that recognizes the head’s top and maintains its position above it.



The idea is based on technology that autonomous drones already employ. Therefore, the technology that powers the dronebrella is not entirely new.

The dronebrella, however, is not a feasible concept for daily use across crowded cities because of the numerous dangers it would face, including powerlines, low-hanging signs, and other people.

The first dronebrella/self-flying umbrella was developed by a Japanese company named Asahi Power Services in 2018.The umbrella with a drone was developed by the company’s president Kenji Suzuki because he did not like to hold an umbrella.



The initial cost of the dronebrella, which the company is hoping to sell, is around USD275.

Technological Enhancement in Dronebrella

The current parasol prototype weighs around 5 kilos (11 pounds), is 150 centimeters (60 inches) wide, and can only fly up to 5 minutes with one charge.The company Asahi Power Servies is trying to extend the flying duration by at least 20 minutes.



Since the prototype design is just a drone attached to an umbrella, there is a lot of unstableness. The company is testing its third-generation prototype and is trying to overcome hovering in a stable manner and chasing the user while hovering steadily above the consumer’s head.

Increasing Usage of Drones in Various Industries Will Fuel the Industry

Drones are more commonly referred to as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or unmanned aircraft systems. Essentially, a drone is a flying robot that may be remotely controlled or can fly autonomously, utilizing flight plans that are managed by software, onboard sensors, and a global positioning system (GPS).UAVs were frequently linked to the military. They were first employed as platforms for weapons, which was more contentious, anti-aircraft target practice, and intelligence gathering. Today, drones are utilized in a variety of civilian tasks such as search and rescue, weather and traffic monitoring, filming, delivery, surveillance, etc. Moreover, they’re not just in the air; one can also find them on the ground, examining pipelines under the water, squeezing into dangerously small spaces, or even taking off for the stars in rockets.

They are utilized in advancements in agriculture, construction, humanitarian relief, wildlife preservation, and personal security, as well as emergency services such as fighting fires.

Owing to the increasing usage of drones in different industries and areas and a consumer shift toward the usage of drones for personal usage, the dronebrella could witness potential growth in the forecast period as consumers want to make their lives easier with such innovations.

Government Law Regarding Drones in Different Countries Could be Challenging

Many countries around the globe have imposed bans on using drones for personal use.For instance, according to the Civil Aeronautics Law in Japan, drones operating in cities and other public areas must keep a minimum distance of 30 meters away from people or buildings.



Therefore, Asahi Powers anticipate that the flying umbrella will be employed in private settings at first.The dronebrella is now utilized on golf courses.



This could be challenging for the product to grow in the future as government restrictions are different from country to country.

