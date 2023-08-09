Normalyze Launches Data Security Posture Management Platform on the Snowflake Data Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Normalyze , a provider of data-first cloud security solutions, today announced the launch of its DSPM Platform on the Snowflake Data Cloud . This new integration enables a more efficient identification of data security blind spots and supports enterprises in managing their sensitive data in Snowflake Data Cloud.



“Normalyze’s integration with Snowflake allows us to build a data catalog with a comprehensive access graph that shows where sensitive data resides and who has access to it,” says Teza Mukkavilli, Chief Information Security Officer at ChargePoint. “Such visibility within Snowflake allows our security and data teams to enforce least privilege access to sensitive data, and continuously track and fix potential data risks that can cause data exfiltration and other insider threats.”

Normalyze joins Snowflake in upleveling how organizations categorize sensitive data, visualize access paths, and receive critical alerts that are seamlessly integrated into existing workflows. Normalyze's data classifiers leverage AI to classify data in Snowflake into sensitive data classes and assess the associated monetary impact in case of a data breach. Normalyze platform's AI capabilities also baseline user access and activity around sensitive data and identify any abnormal activity to detect potential data exfiltration and account takeover threats allowing security teams to protect their organization’s data in Snowflake at scale.

“We are pleased to partner with Normalyze in addressing the challenges of data security blindspots,” says Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. “As a trusted provider of cloud data platform services, we recognize the importance of data security, and Normalyze's visualization of cloud data will even further empower organizations and Snowflake users to identify and eliminate threats that lead to data breaches.”

By partnering with Snowflake to launch the DSPM Platform, Normalyze will provide joint customers with four key benefits – the Data Access Graph, continuous monitoring and risk detection, ways to discover and catalog sensitive data, and privacy-preserving scan architecture.

“Snowflake is becoming a de facto standard for organizations that are building business applications in the cloud,” says Amer Deeba, CEO and cofounder of Normalyze. “Our mission is to help customers safeguard what matters to them most – sensitive data – no matter where it resides, and Snowflake now is a big part of it. This integration gives customers unprecedented visibility into their Snowflake data and allows them to proactively protect it against data breaches and insider threats.”

Customers access the new integration with Snowflake directly from their Normalyze Cloud Platform account. If you would like to learn more about the integration you can visit our website , or visit the team at booth #2468 at Black Hat 2023 .

To become a Snowflake partner and get access to Snowflake’s self-service partner resources, please click here .

About Normalyze:

Normalyze is a pioneering provider of cloud data security solutions helping customers secure their data, applications, identities, and infrastructure across public clouds. With Normalyze, organizations can discover and visualize their cloud data attack surface within minutes and get real-time visibility and control into their security posture, including access, configurations, and sensitive data to secure cloud infrastructures at scale. The Normalyze patented and agentless scanning platform continuously discovers resources, sensitive data and access paths across all cloud environments. The company was founded by industry veterans Ravi Ithal and Amer Deeba and has several customers, including ChargePoint, Corelight, Fairfield, Ginkgo Bio, Netskope, Sigma Computing and others. The company is funded by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Battery Ventures.

For more information, please visit normalyze.ai

Media Contact:

Bulleit PR

normalyze@bulleitgroup.com