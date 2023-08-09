Global Gabapentin Market Set to Reach $3.07 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Usage for Neuropathic Pain and Epilepsy Treatment

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gabapentin Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Dosage Form (Tablet, Capsule, Oral Solution), By Type (Generic, Branded), By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gabapentin market size is expected to reach USD 3.07 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.35% from 2023 to 2030.

The growth can be attributed to the rising usage of gabapentin for neuropathic pain and the increasing incidence of associated diseases such as epilepsy globally. The other key growth driver is the rising geriatric population which is more to epilepsy and conditions such as neuropathic pain.



The growing demand for generics in the market is creating an opportunity for major generic players, however, the opportunity is more lucrative in the lower and middle-income nations due to the high preference for these drugs. Moreover, developed regions such as North America and Europe are further making policy changes to reduce the burden on the healthcare system by promoting the use of generics such as gabapentin.



Gabapentin is majorly available in three dosage forms, namely, tablet, capsule, and oral solution. The capsules segment held the largest market share in 2022, owing to the presence of major branded products and the ease of availability. Due to the discovery that gabapentin carries a risk of addiction and overdose, some nations have scrutinized its usage and placed limitations on it. Long-term growth for gabapentin may be impacted by such discoveries, which may push drugmakers to concentrate on creating safer and more potent painkillers.



North America is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, due to a developed healthcare system that facilitates the adoption of drugs such as gabapentin. However, other regions such as Asia Pacific are growing at a faster rate attributable to the presence of key generic players and the rising awareness about the adoption of pharmaceutical treatments for diseases over traditional therapies, majorly used in Asian countries.



Gabapentin Market Report Highlights

The capsule segment dominated the market in 2022, due to the ease of access to the capsule form of the drug

The generic segment is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to increased preference for generic drugs over branded products globally, majorly due to cost-effectiveness

The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2022, due to the ease of availability of treatment in hospital settings

North America held the largest market share in 2022 which can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of associated diseases such as epilepsy and neuropathic pain among the population along with growing investments to provide effective treatment

A few key market players include Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc; Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited; Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Ascend Laboratories, LLC; Apotex Inc.; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Aurobindo Pharma.; Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC.; Cipla USA, Inc.; BP Pharmaceuticals Laboratories Company; Assertio Holdings, Inc.; Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Pfizer Inc.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2022.84 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3070 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global

