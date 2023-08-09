Ambience Healthcare and The Oncology Institute (TOI) Partner to Create a Best-in-Class Oncology Experience for Patients and Clinicians, Leveraging Breakthrough Generative AI Technology

CERRITOS, Calif., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambience Healthcare, a market leader in generative AI technology for clinical documentation, workflows, and patient experience, and The Oncology Institute (TOI), a premier provider of cutting-edge cancer care, are announcing a landmark agreement to implement a new AI operating system for oncology care.

“The average oncologist spends as much as two thirds of their time in the EHR. That’s time that our clinicians could otherwise be spending with patients,” reflects Dr. Yale D. Podnos, M.D., MPH, FACS, Chief Medical Officer of The Oncology Institute. “Given the complexity of oncology care, it’s mission critical for our clinicians to be fully present with patients and their families during the visit.”

To address these challenges, Ambience Healthcare has developed a suite of generative AI products that enable a human-centered, value-based approach to care delivery.

“With Ambience’s technology automatically capturing clinical conversations and producing documentation in real-time, our oncologists will no longer need to multitask within the EHR during a visit. Instead, they will be fully engaged with the patient and their caregivers,” shared Dr. Podnos. “After each visit, patients and their families will also have access to highly personalized educational materials and care plans generated in real-time, titrated to their level of health literacy, and translated into their preferred language. After careful evaluation of the generative AI ecosystem, we felt that Ambience’s platform was the only clinical documentation solution on the market with the technology maturity required to meet the complexity of our care model and the diversity of our population.”

We believe this agreement between Ambience Healthcare and The Oncology Institute represents the first national-scale rollout of generative AI technology to support oncology care delivery in the United States.

About Ambience Healthcare

Ambience Healthcare’s mission is to supercharge healthcare providers with breakthrough generative AI technology. Ambience’s products are currently leveraged by leading provider organizations and health systems across North America to reduce documentation burden, alleviate provider burnout, and improve care quality. Founded in 2020 by Mike Ng and Nikhil Buduma, Ambience is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and backed by Andreessen Horowitz, OpenAI Startup Fund, Human Capital, Kleiner Perkins, Martin Ventures, AIX Ventures, AirTree Ventures, John Doerr, Jeff Dean, Richard Socher, Pieter Abbeel, Anne Wojcicki, Eren Bali, Jay Desai, Nish Bhat, Matt Mochary, and others. To learn more, visit ambiencehealthcare.com.

About The Oncology Institute

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation (TOI) is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of more than 1.8 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 100+ employed clinicians and more than 800 teammates in over 65 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

