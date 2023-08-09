New York, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Camera Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483169/?utm_source=GNW

Global Digital Camera Market is witnessing robust growth due to different factors, such as a growing trend of photography, the use of cameras in various booming industries such as entertainment, media, sports industries, etc., a growing number of social media small businesses across the world, etc. Digital camera demand has also been boosted by services and applications like Adobe Photoshop.

Digital cameras are the type of cameras that create digital photos that can be printed, stored on a computer, and viewed on a screen. Nowadays, digital cameras are used in entertainment, media, and sports industries, as well as for both personal and professional photography.

According to a survey from Digital Camera World, 42% of people own a camera globally. According to the estimate, camera shipments have fallen dramatically by 92.6%, from their record of 120 million in 2010 to just 8.9 million in 2020. Moreover, two companies, Brock and Hamaya, jointly conducted the Camera Awareness Survey in Japan. It was discovered that just 58.2% of people own a specialized camera, with 41.8% of people believing that the best camera phones are sufficient.

In 2022, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a renowned manufacturer of digital imaging solutions, announced the addition of several devices to its cinema and broadcast offerings in response to consumer demand which will influence the film and entertainment industry, and the demand will rise in the forecast period.

Adoption of Photography as a Profession and Mainstream Career Aids the Market Growth

Nowadays, photography has developed into a booming industry with high demand, rather than considering it just a hobby.The popularity of photography is driving up the demand for digital cameras.



The popularity of this profession grew with the manufacturing of technologically improved cameras.In recent years, there has been tremendous growth in both the number of photographic work opportunities and the pay scale for professionals.



Compact, lightweight, and high-quality cameras are in greater demand as customers become more interested in taking pictures of their surroundings.Additionally, the introduction of digital cameras and smartphones developed a mainstream profession, creating a demand for high-quality cameras with user-friendly interfaces and affordable pricing.



Due to their simplicity of use, portability, and affordability, digital cameras have long been the best choice for simple photography, which will anticipate the demand for digital cameras across the globe.

Extensive Use of Digital Cameras in Media Publications Boost the Market Growth

The key market driver is the growing usage of digital cameras in sports and media.The media and entertainment sectors are the main drivers of the market due to the widespread adoption of digital cameras.



Additionally, the convenience of obtaining paper prints from films is eliminated while shooting motion pictures in high definition (HD) quality with digital cameras, which is fostering market expansion.Moreover, the stadium’s high-speed and digital camera setup enhances viewing quality by enabling viewers to witness slow-motion replays during critical game situations.



In a similar way, high-resolution digital cameras make it easier to take clear and detailed pictures and films for commercial, outdoor, and wildlife photography.The scope for photography has also been greatly expanded by social media sites like Instagram, which is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the digital camera industry.



Therefore, with the rise in media and entertainment industry, the digital market will also grow globally.

Smartphones as a Substitute Boosting the Market Growth

However, smartphones with powerful built-in cameras that offer basic photography have replaced the necessity for such digital cameras.As a result, digital camera makers are focusing on developing affordable, lightweight, small, and high-quality cameras that could produce better images than a flagship smartphone, perfectly suiting the requirements of both personal and professional photographers.



In addition to this, several technological developments, such as the introduction of cameras with GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, are fostering the expansion of the market.These innovations increase security, enhance device communication, and enable wireless photo sharing to numerous smart devices.



The development of digital cameras with interchangeable lenses for better zoom and color capturing is also having a favorable impact on the market. Therefore, the manufacturing of digital cameras at affordable prices is influencing the digital camera market.

Market Segmentation

The digital camera market is segmented based on lens type, camera type, end-user, and distribution channel.The market is divided into interchangeable and built-in, based on lens type.



Based on camera type, the market is further divided into digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) cameras, compact digital cameras, bridge compact digital cameras, and mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras.Based on end-user, the market is segmented into personal and professional.



Based on distribution channel, the market is fragmented into Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Multi-Branded Stores, Exclusive Stores, Online, and Others (Directs sales, etc.). The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles

Canon U.S.A. Inc.; Nikon Corporation; Sony Corporation; FUJIFILM Corporation; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Panasonic Corporation; Olympus Corporation; Seiko Epson Corporation; Eastman Kodak Company; Leica Camera AG are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global digital camera market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Digital Camera has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Global Digital Camera, By Lens Type:

o Interchangeable

o Built-in

• Global Digital Camera, By Camera Type:

o Digital Single-Lens Reflex (DSLR) Camera

o Compact Digital Camera

o Bridge Compact Digital Camera

o Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera

• Global Digital Camera, By End User:

o Personal

o Professional

• Global Digital Camera, By Distribution Channel:

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Multi-Branded Stores

o Exclusive Stores

o Online

o Others

• Global Digital Camera, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Poland

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Vietnam

Indonesia

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Egypt

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global digital camera market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

