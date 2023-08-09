Personalized Medicine and Novel Therapies Propel Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market: Key Trends and Leading Company Profiles

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market by Drug Type, Type, and Route of Administration: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market for products and therapies used in the management and treatment of psoriatic arthritis (PsA).

PsA is a chronic inflammatory arthritis that affects individuals with psoriasis, a skin condition characterized by red, scaly patches on the skin. PsA can cause joint pain, stiffness, swelling, and progressive joint damage if left untreated.

The psoriatic arthritis treatment market has witnessed growth due to increased awareness campaigns, educational initiatives, and advancements in diagnostic techniques, leading to early detection and diagnosis of PsA. Effective treatment options are in higher demand, driving the market growth. The Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market is forecast to grow at a rate of 7.8% CAGR by 2027.

Market Segmentation

The psoriatic arthritis treatment market is segmented based on drug type, type, route of administration, and geography.

1. Drug Type

Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs): Used as first-line treatment for PsA to manage pain, inflammation, and stiffness.

Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drugs (DMARDs): Slow down the progression of joint damage in PsA and reduce inflammation.

Biologic Therapies: Target specific molecules involved in the immune response and revolutionized PsA treatment.

2. Type

Prescription: Medications that require a doctor's prescription.

Over-the-Counter (OTC): Medications that can be purchased without a prescription.

3. Route of Administration

Injectable

Oral

Topical

4. Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Key aspects of the psoriatic arthritis treatment market:

Vendor Profiles:

The report profiles leading companies of the psoriatic arthritis treatment market including:

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly And Company

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co Inc.

Mylan N.V

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

UCB S.A

