Camel Dairy Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F

The global camel dairy market is witnessing robust growth owing to its consideration of most nutritional dairy drink as it contains natural probiotic in it.Gastrointestinal health and systemic immunity are both enhanced by camel milk.



Camel milk has a low-fat content of between 2-3% when compared to cow milk, which is expected to attract more health-conscious customers who are managing their caloric intake.It also benefits young children and newborns because it is the best substitute for breastfeeding.



Therefore, the above-mentioned factors are driving the demand for the camel dairy market across the globe.

Due to the fact that camel milk production is lower than cow milk production and camel rearing costs are higher than those for cows, camel milk is much more expensive than typical cow milk.However, the product’s immense health benefits outweigh its expensive cost.



Compared to cow’s milk, camel milk contains many times more iron and vitamin C.Furthermore, camel’s milk has more protein and less fat and cholesterol than cow’s milk.



Medical studies have also indicated that children with autism might live healthier lives with the consumption of camel milk.Camel milk yogurt is also available in the market.



For instance, Nuug Camel Milk products began making camel milk yogurt by creating three flavors: strawberry, mango, and vanilla. Despite the complex process of making products such as Cheese or yogurt, the development of fermented camel milk products continues to rise. However, Cheese made from camel milk is also available in markets across the globe.

According to a report by Food and Agriculture Organization, camel milk is often generated using low-input, low-output methods; a fair yield is five liters per day.Although camels in South Asia have been known to produce up to 12,000 liters every lactation, lactating camels in Africa, usually produce between 1,000 and 2,700 liters per lactation.



Camels produce milk for eight to eighteen months after reaching their maximum production in the second or third month of lactation. Moreover, according to a report from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, camel milk from the U.A.E. was exported to 27 E.U. nations in 2021. One of the signature foods of the U.A.E. is camel milk, which is produced in quantities of about 4,500 tons annually, driving the camel dairy market across the globe.

In 2021, Aadvik Foods introduced three 100% natural camel milk product varieties, such as classic, roasted almond, and coffee.The company has targeted millennials in the upper middle class who are early adopters and make sensible, healthy food decisions and have developed taste sensibilities.



The commodities are sourced from organic Indian farms; therefore, the demand for camel milk is increasing across the globe.

Health Benefits of Camel Milk Aids the Market Growth

Products made from camel milk are becoming more and more well-known around the globe due to their nutrient-rich qualities.Compared to cow’s milk, camel milk has higher iron and vitamin C.



Furthermore, camel milk has lower levels of fat and cholesterol.Camel milk has a lot of antioxidants, which protect your cells against cellular deterioration that can cause life-threatening diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and heart disease.



Additionally, it contains a lot of vitamins and minerals, such as vitamins A, B, C, D, E, calcium etc.The natural substance that most strongly matches human mother’s milk is camel milk.



Camel milk has a lot of health advantages, similar to breast milk, that shields newborns from numerous ailments. All these health benefits of camel milk are boosting the demand for camel milk across the globe.

Increasing Rates of Lactose Intolerance Globally Boost the Market Growth

The inability to digest lactose, the sugar found in dairy products, results in lactose intolerance, a frequent condition faced by many individuals.After consuming dairy products, it might result in gas, gastrointestinal issues, and discomfort in the stomach.



Camel milk is significantly more accommodating to those who are lactose intolerant than cow milk, as camel milk contains less lactose compared to other milk.Additionally, in comparison to cow’s milk, camel milk has many times more iron and vitamin C.



Camel milk also has less protein, fat, and cholesterol than cow’s milk. Therefore, for those with lactose intolerance and who develop symptoms after consuming cow’s milk, camel’s milk can be a considerable option as well as dairy products made from camel’s milk have been steadily gaining popularity around the world due to its nutrient-rich qualities and less lactose, which is driving the growth of the camel dairy market.

Popularity in Middle East and Africa Boosts the Market Growth

According to Food and Agriculture Organization Corporate Statistical Database, Kenya is currently the world’s top producer of camel milk in the global camel milk production rankings, followed by Somalia. Kenya generates approximately 1.165 million liters, followed by Somalia and Saudi Arabia, producing 0.956 and 0.271 million tons, respectively.

The Middle East and Africa have improved their camel milk consumption, which has led to an increase in camel-rearing practices and improved production methods supported by a number of organizations.Additionally, it is used to feed malnourished children in several Middle Eastern and African countries.



There are several different camel milk products available in Kenya markets, including entire pasteurized camel milk. Therefore, the demand from Middle East and Africa is rising due to the above-stated reasons.

The global camel dairy market is segmented on the basis of product type, packaging type, end-user, and distribution channel.The market is divided into raw camel milk, pasteurized camel milk, flavored camel milk, camel milk cheese, camel milk yogurt, camel milk laban, camel milk ghee, camel milk ice cream, camel milk powder, camel milk infant formula, others based on product type.



Based on packaging type, the market is further segmented into cartons, bottles, cans, and packets. Based on distribution channels, the market is fragmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online, and others (direct sales, etc.). On the basis of region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles

Emirates Industry for Camel Milk & Products Factory L.L.C. (Camelicious), Desert Farms Inc., The Camel Milk Co. Australia Pty Ltd., Vital Camel Milk Ltd., Tiviski Pvt Ltd, UK Camel Milk Ltd, Aadvik Foods and Products Pvt. Ltd., Dandaragan Camel Dairies Pty Ltd, Al Ain Farms For Livestock Production, DromeDairy Naturals are among the major players driving the global camel dairy market.



