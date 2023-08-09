E-Waste Management Market to Hit USD 64.34 Million Tons by 2030 on Account of Rapid Technological Advancements and Emergence of Innovative Recycling Technologies | By SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the SNS Insider report, “The E-Waste M anagement M arket had a valuation of USD 49.24 million tons in 2022. Projections suggest that it will reach USD 64.34 million tons by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030”.

Market Report Scope

E-waste management, also known as electronic waste management, refers to the systematic handling, recycling, and disposal of discarded electronic devices and equipment. As technology continues to advance at an unprecedented pace, electronic devices such as computers, smartphones, televisions, appliances, and various gadgets have become integral parts of our daily lives. However, this technological evolution has led to a significant challenge: the accumulation of electronic waste.

Market Analysis

In recent years, the global E-waste management market has witnessed remarkable growth, driven by a confluence of factors that reflect both environmental consciousness and technological advancement. As the world becomes more digitally dependent, the disposal of electronic waste has become a critical concern. Governments across the globe are implementing stricter regulations to curb the hazardous impact of E-waste on the environment and public health. These regulations mandate proper disposal, recycling, and treatment of electronic waste, driving the demand for E-waste management services. As environmental awareness grows, consumers are becoming more conscious of the impact of their actions on the planet. There is an increasing demand for responsible and sustainable disposal of electronic devices, leading to greater adoption of E-waste management services.

E-Waste Management Market Overview & Scope:

Report Attributes

By Source (Household Appliance, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Electronics, and Others)



By Source (Household Appliance, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Electronics, and Others)



By Application (Disposal and Recycle) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands,Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea,China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) 20% free customization scope (equivalent to 50 analyst working hours) If you need specific information as per your business requirement, which is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of customization. Pricing & Purchase Options Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options.

Impact of Recession

The impact of a recession on the e-waste management market can be multifaceted, affecting consumption patterns, supply chains, recycling priorities, financial capabilities, and regulatory landscapes. While recessions might pose challenges, they also offer an opportunity for the industry to reevaluate and adapt its strategies to emerge stronger, more resilient, and aligned with long-term sustainability goals. Balancing economic realities with environmental responsibility remains a crucial aspect of navigating the e-waste management landscape during challenging economic times.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine war's impact on the e-waste management market is a complex interplay of challenges and opportunities. While disruptions in supply chains and resource scarcity pose immediate challenges, the crisis could also catalyze positive changes in the long run. Governments, industries, and consumers may recognize the importance of sustainable e-waste management, leading to innovative solutions and more responsible practices. As the geopolitical situation evolves, it is essential for stakeholders to collaborate and adapt to ensure the proper disposal and recycling of electronic waste while mitigating its environmental and social impacts.

Key Regional Development

The e-waste management market's regional dynamics are influenced by a complex interplay of regulations, technology adoption, consumer behavior, and socio-economic factors. While developed regions like North America and Europe showcase advanced e-waste management practices, emerging economies in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are progressively adopting measures to tackle the e-waste challenge. A holistic approach, combining regulatory efforts, technological innovation, public awareness campaigns, and international collaborations, is essential to effectively manage the global issue of e-waste and pave the way for a sustainable future.

Key Takeaway from E-Waste Management Market Study

The market is undergoing a paradigm shift, with the Consumer Electronics Segment and the Recycle Segment poised to exert significant influence. Their symbiotic relationship, driven by environmental awareness, technological innovation, and evolving regulations, is reshaping how electronic waste is handled.

As these segments continue to develop, a more sustainable and circular approach to e-waste management will undoubtedly take center stage, ushering in a new era of responsible consumption and resource conservation.

Recent Developments Related to E-Waste Management Market

In a significant step towards environmental sustainability, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has proudly unveiled its pioneering E-Waste Management Initiative. This progressive endeavor stands as a testament to BPCL's unwavering commitment to not only its core business but also to the larger welfare of the community and the planet.

In a pioneering collaboration, Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Singapore and Se-cure Waste Management have joined forces to establish a groundbreaking pilot recycling plant dedicated to addressing the mounting challenge of lithium-ion battery waste.

