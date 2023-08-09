Adore Me Named Intimates Industry Reinventor at the 2023 FEMMY Awards

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, August 1, the intimate-apparel industry gathered for a night of celebration as the FEMMY Awards returned to New York City to honor its 2023 recipients. The FEMMY Awards, sponsored by Underfashion Club, Inc., recognize the global members of the intimate apparel community for their positive contributions to the industry throughout the year.



Adore Me was recognized with the Intimates Industry Reinventor Award for its repeated work in reinventing the industry toward becoming more inclusive, innovative, and sustainable.

Founded on the belief that shopping for intimate apparel should be more inclusive and accessible, Adore Me has continuously pushed the boundaries of innovation since its inception in 2011. “It’s incredible to see the work we’ve done at Adore Me be recognized by the industry and to receive the FEMMY Award as the Intimates Industry Reinventor,” stated Morgan Hermand, Founder & CEO of Adore Me. “This award is a testament to the dedication and passion of our incredible team who overcame endless challenges to reinvent the industry, time and time again.”

The award specifically recognized three areas of reinvention where Adore Me has been a catalyst in pushing the entire industry forward:

Inclusive Sizing

In 2013, Adore Me became the first intimate-apparel brand to introduce extended sizing across all offered categories. The brand now offers a vast range of 77+ sizes across their Bra & Panty Sets, Lingerie, Sleepwear, Loungewear, Swimwear, and Activewear categories.

Innovation in Customer Experience

In 2017, Adore Me's commitment to a diverse product assortment and innovation in customer experience led them to pioneer the Home Try-On service. The subscription-based model allows customers to try items on in the comfort of their own home, without any commitment of keeping the product. Easy return processes and complex inventory management make the process seamless for the customer, reshaping the way people shop online.

Making Sustainable Shopping More Accessible

In 2019, Adore Me embarked on a bottom-up, company-wide transformation to incorporate sustainability into every corner of its operations. The company’s commitment to sustainability continues to be a driving force in their operations. After only 3 years, Adore Me earned the distinction of being the first US-based lingerie brand to become a Certified B Corporation™ 2022. This certification followed the company’s conversion to a Public Benefit Corporation in 2021.

About Adore Me

Founded in 2011 as an online lingerie startup, Adore Me has evolved into a DTC lingerie and apparel brand, serving women of all sizes and budgets at all phases of life. The brand is transforming the way we shop with a pioneering Home Try-On commerce service, a series of innovation-driven products, and a mission of making sustainable shopping accessible to all. As of December 2022, Adore Me joined the Victoria’s Secret & Co. family of brands.

About the FEMMY Awards

The FEMMY Awards is recognized as the premier event in the Intimate Apparel Industry and is the fundraising vehicle that enables the Underfashion Club, Inc. to support its extensive Scholarship, Awards, Internship, and Grants (SAIG) programs. Honorees for the 2023 FEMMY Awards included Adore Me, Aubade, and Fashion Forms®. The event was hosted by Mindy Scheier, Founder & CEO of Runway of Dreams Foundation. The Underfashion Club is the premier non-profit organization supporting the intimate apparel industry. The mission of the Underfashion Club is to ensure the future of the intimate apparel business through education and cultivating and retaining talent.

