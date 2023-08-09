Heritage Distilling Co. Elevates Craft Whiskey Experience with Stiefel's Select Single Barrel: Four Grain Bourbon and Expanded Distribution

GIG HARBOR, Wash., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Distilling Company , Inc. ("HDC" or "Heritage"), a leading craft distiller of innovative premium brands, proudly announces the next highly anticipated barrel release of Stiefel's Select Single Barrel: Four Grain Bourbon. This exceptional whiskey, already a recipient of multiple accolades, including the prestigious Double Gold Medal at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, is now available in HDC tasting rooms in Washington and Oregon and for pre-sale orders online. As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction, HDC offers direct-to-consumer delivery in 34 states.



Heritage Distilling has emerged as one of the most decorated craft distillers in the industry, and its recent Double Gold Medal from San Francisco World Spirits Competition, a Gold Medal from The American Distilling Institute's 2023 International Spirits Competition, and a Gold Medal from the 2023 Ascot Awards further advance its reputation. Responding to the overwhelming demand for this coveted whiskey, HDC has made a limited quantity of individually numbered bottles of this craft masterpiece accessible in its tasting rooms and for pre-sale orders through the Company's website. Customers can conveniently enjoy direct-to-consumer delivery across 34 states or immerse themselves in the full HDC experience by pre-ordering a bottle at one of the five Heritage Tasting Rooms located in Washington and Oregon.

Said HDC Co-Founder and CEO Justin Stiefel, “Every step in the creation of Stiefel's Select has been meticulously executed, from the careful selection of grains and mash style to fermentation control, method of distillation, and the artful selection of barrel type and aging conditions. This single barrel release was 100% created from scratch in-house by our talented team.”

Jennifer Stiefel, Co-Founder and President of HDC said, “We are thrilled to commemorate the release of Stiefel's Select Single Barrel: Four Grain Bourbon, our namesake whiskey. From grain to glass, every step is thoughtfully executed in-house, ensuring only the finest barrels contribute to its production. Whiskey enthusiasts nationwide can now visit a tasting room or pre-order their bottles, shipped directly to their doors in the 34 participating states.”

Stiefel's Select Whiskey is a celebration of HDC's unwavering commitment to crafting whiskeys of unparalleled quality and flavor. The collection showcases the exceptional expertise of the HDC team, who have harnessed the magic of time and nature to produce a whiskey that is a true testament to their dedication.

For more information about Stiefel’s Select Whiskeys and Heritage’s other award-winning spirits for purchase, visit heritagedistilling.com .

About Heritage Distilling Company, Inc.

Heritage Distilling Company, Inc.®, currently a subsidiary of Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc., was founded in 2011 by Justin and Jennifer Stiefel. Heritage is among the premier independent craft spirits distilleries in the United States offering a variety of whiskeys, vodkas, gins and rums produced mainly from local, sustainably sourced ingredients. Heritage is the most awarded craft distillery in North America by the American Distilling Institute for the past ten years out of more than 2,600 craft distilleries. To accelerate its national wholesale distribution growth strategy, Heritage founded the Tribal Beverage Network (TBN) to collaborate with Native American tribes and develop Heritage-branded distilleries, brands, and tasting rooms and to develop brands unique to the tribes, to serve patrons of tribal casinos and entertainment venues, creating compelling social and economic benefits for participating tribal communities while allowing the tribes another channel through which to exercise tribal sovereignty.

Contacts:

Investors

Scott Eckstein

heritage@ksca.com

(212) 896 1210