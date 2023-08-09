More than 130 Schools in Texas Have Selected and Installed Patriot Glass Solutions’, a Division of C-Bond Systems, Security Window Film Products for Improved School Safety

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Glass Solutions, a division of C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a developer and marketer of glass strengthening solutions for enhanced safety, announced today that more than 130 schools in Texas have selected and installed the Company’s forced entry-resistant film and shooter attack film for improved school safety.



An alarming incidence of school shootings has increased the need for enhanced school safety measures. Triggered by the tragic Uvalde, TX school shooting last year and others, The Texas Legislature has provided new funding for school safety totaling $1.4 billion for the next two years. This includes $1.1 billion in one-time funding through the supplemental appropriations bill to address new minimum school safety standards and other facilities-related safety improvements.

“C-Bond Systems and our Patriot Glass Solutions division is proud to be an important part of the solution to improve school safety by offering a cost-effective, glass-strengthening, ballistic-resistant treatment to ordinary window glass that we are continuing to install in schools,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of the Company. “We expect other states to follow Texas’ lead on mandating school safety measures, as schools nationwide are vulnerable and the need is growing rapidly.”

Through the Company’s broad dealer network and its recent partnership with Curtis Stout Inc., it is working to bring its school safety products across the country. Curtis Stout currently operates in Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and Florida. Patriot Glass Solutions’ bullet-resistant film system is included as part of Curtis Stout’s bundled school safety offering, which also features surveillance equipment, door barricades, weapons detection, and more to protect school children.

Patriot Glass Solutions offers forced-entry resistant security film and ballistic-resistant film systems. C-Bond Secure, the Company’s proprietary glass strengthener, is applied directly to the window prior to the application of window film to increase the strength and flexibility of the underlying glass. When used in conjunction with security film, C-Bond Secure delays forced entry, which gives law enforcement or other security personnel significantly more time to lead those inside a facility to safety and apprehend the perpetrator. Patriot Glass Solutions also offers C-Bond BRS, a ballistic-resistant film system, which includes C-Bond’s patented glass strengthening technology and multiple layers of security film on specified glass thickness to help stop bullets from penetrating glass. C-Bond BRS is certified by third-party labs to meet National Institute of Justice Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection standards.

To see a demonstration of Patriot Glass Solutions’ security products, watch our video at: https://bit.ly/3l93oZV

Patriot Glass Solutions is led by President Michael Wanke, who is the principal operator of the Company’s majority-held A1 Glass Coating subsidiary, based in San Antonio. For more information about Patriot Glass Solutions’ products, please call 844-602-2663 or email Michael Wanke at mike@patriotglasssolutions.com.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a San Antonio-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in architectural applications. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions division sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. For more information, please visit our websites: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys and https://twitter.com/Patriot_Glass.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that we are continuing to install our products in schools; the likelihood that we expect other states to follow Texas’ lead on mandating school safety measures, as schools nationwide are vulnerable and the need is growing rapidly; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the likelihood that schools will comply with TEA’s rule will by the end of August 2023; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; construction delays; film delays; the Company’s ability to raise capital; regulatory risks; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2023, its Forms 10-Q filed on May 15, 2023, November 14, 2022, and August 15, 2022, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.