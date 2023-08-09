Global Laboratory Water Purifier Market 2023-2027: Avidity Science, Evoqua Water Technologies, Merck and Biobase Biodusty Among Leading Market Vendors

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Laboratory Water Purifier Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This comprehensive report provides valuable insights into the laboratory water purifier market, including market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis.

Market Forecast

The laboratory water purifier market is forecasted to grow by USD 7663.32 million during the period from 2022 to 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.86% during the forecast period. The report analyzes various factors contributing to the market's growth, such as the implementation of innovative technologies and new product launches, increased organizational initiatives by end-user industries, and a growing focus on food safety worldwide.

Market Segmentation

The laboratory water purifier market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type II

Type I

Type III By Type Point of use

Large central systems

Clinical analyzers By Geographical Landscape Europe

North America

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

Drivers and Trends

The report identifies the growing applications of laboratory water purifiers as one of the prime reasons driving the laboratory water purifier market growth during the next few years. Additionally, the adoption of standardization and automation and product recalls in the food and beverages industry are expected to generate demand for laboratory water purifiers, leading to sizable market growth.

Vendor Analysis

The report offers a robust vendor analysis to help clients improve their market position. It provides a detailed analysis of several leading laboratory water purifier market vendors, including Aqua Solutions Inc., Avidity Science LLC, Biobase Biodusty Shandong Co. Ltd., Biosan, Danaher Corp., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Heal Force Biomeditech Holdings Ltd., Labconco Corp., LOC Scientific Inc., Marlo Inc., MembraPure GmbH, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Veolia Environnement SA.

Comprehensive Market Research

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information, including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape, along with an analysis of the key vendors.



