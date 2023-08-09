New York, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483163/?utm_source=GNW



Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.This can be ascribed to the growing demand for early diagnosis and remedial treatment and the development of innovative products for the treatment of chronic diseases.



Also, increasing funding for cell-based research and growing demand for novel cell assays for cancer research are the major factors for driving the growth of the Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market during the forecast period. In 2020, Cancer Transcriptome Atlas launched a new product based on NanoString Technologies and launched a new platform called as GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) platform, which is used for readout on Illumina’s next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology.

Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine

Personalized medicine is one of the key drivers of the growth of Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market.Personalized medicine involves the use of genomic information to tailor treatments to individual patients, with the aim of improving treatment outcomes and reducing adverse effects.



Spatial genomics and transcriptomics provide a more comprehensive understanding of the organization and function of genes, making it easier to develop personalized treatments for patients with complex diseases.

Spatial genomics and transcriptomics can help to identify specific genes and their expression patterns that are associated with disease, allowing for more targeted and effective therapies.This can be particularly beneficial for patients with cancer, as spatial genomics and transcriptomics can help to identify genetic changes that lead to the development and progression of cancer.



Spatial genomics and transcriptomics can be used to monitor the response of patients to treatment, allowing for personalized adjustments to be made to their therapy as needed.This can help to improve treatment outcomes and reduce the risk of adverse effects.



The growing demand for personalized medicine is driving the adoption of spatial genomics and transcriptomics in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, as well as in academic and research institutions. This is leading to the development of new applications for the technology, which is expected to further drive the growth of the global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market in the coming years.

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

The increasing prevalence of Chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes, is a major factor that will drive the growth of the Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market during the forecast period.Spatial genomics and transcriptomics can help in the early detection, diagnosis, and treatment of chronic diseases, leading to better patient outcomes.



Spatial genomics and transcriptomics enable researchers to study the organization and function of genes in specific tissues, such as cancer cells.This allows for the identification of genes and gene expression patterns that are associated with the development and progression of chronic diseases.



By understanding the molecular mechanisms underlying these diseases, researchers can develop new treatments and therapies that are more targeted and effective.Spatial genomics and transcriptomics can be used to monitor the response of patients to treatment, allowing for personalized adjustments to be made to their therapy as needed.



This can help to improve treatment outcomes and reduce the risk of adverse effects. This is leading to increased investment in research and development, including the adoption of spatial genomics and transcriptomics in drug discovery and development.

Rising Investment in Research & Development

Research & development (R&D) is a crucial factor in driving the growth of the Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market.Advancements in technology, new product development, and increasing R&D investment are driving the growth of the market.



As new applications of spatial genomics and transcriptomics are discovered, there is a growing need for new and improved products and technologies.This is driving the development of new instruments, software, and consumables for spatial genomics and transcriptomics.



The introduction of new products and technologies is driving market growth as companies seek to differentiate themselves from competitors and gain market share.

In addition, R&D investment is critical to the continued development of spatial genomics and transcriptomics.As the technology becomes more widely adopted, there is a growing need for new and innovative applications and the development of new technologies that can further improve the accuracy and sensitivity of the technology.



R&D investment is necessary to address the challenges facing the market, such as the high cost of instruments and consumables and the complexity of data analysis.Government funding and private investment in R&D are driving the growth of the global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market.



Governments and private investors are recognizing the potential of the technology and are providing funding for research, which is accelerating the development of new applications and technologies.

Advancements in Sequencing and Microarray Technologies

Sequencing and microarray technologies are key factors driving the growth of the Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market.Both technologies play a crucial role in enabling researchers to study the organization and function of genes in specific tissues.



Sequencing technologies, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), enable the sequencing of DNA or RNA from individual cells or tissues, providing a high-resolution view of the transcriptome or genome. This allows for the identification of genes and gene expression patterns that are associated with specific tissues, cell types, or diseases.

Sequencing technologies are being widely adopted in spatial genomics and transcriptomics to enable the identification of cell types and cell interactions in complex tissues, such as the brain, tumor microenvironments, and immune cells.Microarray technologies, on the other hand, enable the detection of gene expression patterns in many genes simultaneously.



Microarrays can be used to study gene expression in individual cells or tissues or in large-scale experiments to identify biomarkers or gene signatures associated with specific diseases.

Spatially resolved microarray technologies, such as the Nanostring nCounter system, allow simultaneous detection of gene expression in individual cells or small tissue regions.The adoption of sequencing and microarray technologies in Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics is driving the development of new applications and products, such as spatially resolved transcriptomics and single-cell sequencing.



The availability of these technologies is driving the growth of the market as more researchers and companies can access and utilize the technology.

Increasing Adoption of Bioinformatics

Bioinformatics is a crucial factor driving the growth of the Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market.Spatial genomics and transcriptomics generate large volumes of data, and the analysis and interpretation of this data require advanced computational tools and algorithms.



Bioinformatics provides the necessary tools and techniques for the analysis and interpretation of spatial genomics and transcriptomics data.Bioinformatics tools enable researchers to identify patterns in gene expression and genomic organization in specific tissues and to understand the functional relationships between genes and proteins.



These tools also enable the integration of spatial genomics and transcriptomics data with other types of genomic and proteomic data, enabling a more comprehensive understanding of gene function and regulation.

The availability of bioinformatics tools is driving the development of new applications and products in spatial genomics and transcriptomics.Companies are developing software platforms and analysis tools that enable researchers to analyze and visualize spatial genomics and transcriptomics data and integrate this data with other types of genomic and proteomic data.



The availability of bioinformatics tools is driving the growth of the market, as more researchers and companies can access and utilize the technology. The development of open-source bioinformatics tools and databases, such as the Allen Brain Atlas, is driving the growth of the market, as these tools enable researchers to access and analyze spatial genomics and transcriptomics data from a variety of sources.



Recent Development

• 10x Genomics Visium Spatial Gene Expression Solution: Launched in 2019, this solution enables the high-throughput analysis of gene expression and tissue morphology in situ, allowing researchers to understand the spatial organization of cells and tissues.

• NanoString GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler: Launched in 2018, this platform provides high-resolution spatial profiling of RNA and protein expression in tissues, enabling the characterization of complex cellular environments and the identification of disease biomarkers.

• Cartana Spatial Transcriptomics Kit: Launched in 2020, this kit enables the capture and analysis of RNA expression data in situ, allowing researchers to study gene expression patterns within complex tissue structures.

• Akoya Biosciences Phenoptics 2.0: Launched in 2021, this imaging platform enables the multiplexed analysis of tissue samples, combining spatial profiling with phenotypic analysis to provide a more comprehensive understanding of cellular function.

• Fluidigm Advanta Spatial Transcriptomics: Launched in 2019, this technology allows for the capture and analysis of RNA expression data in situ, providing high-resolution spatial information about gene expression patterns in tissues.



Market Players

10X Genomics Inc., Akoya Bioscience Ltd., Biospyder Technologies Inc., BioTechne Corporation., Dovetail Genomics LLC., Fluidigm Corporation., Genomic Vision SA., Illumina Inc., Lunaphore Technologies SA., Nanostring Technolgies Inc. are some of the leading players operating in the Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market.



