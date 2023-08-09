Global Construction Estimation Software Market 2023-2027: Focus on Mobile Accessibility and Remote Project Management Leads to Increased Market Demand

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Construction Estimation Software Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global construction estimation software market is projected to grow by a substantial USD 658.18 mn during the period of 2022-2027, with an impressive CAGR of 7.93%.
Key Highlights:
- Forecasted growth of USD 658.18 mn during 2022-2027, at a CAGR of 7.93%
- Comprehensive analysis of market size, trends, drivers, and challenges in the construction estimation software sector
- The market is driven by:
- Growing demand for cost-effective and efficient construction management solutions
- Adoption of cloud-based deployment in construction estimation software
- Increasing construction activities in emerging economies
Segmentation:
- End-user:
- Architects and builders
- Construction managers
- Contractors
- Others
- Deployment:
- Cloud-based
- On-premise
- Geographical Landscape:
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
- Increased integration of 3D modeling and BIM technologies driving market growth
- Focus on mobile accessibility and remote project management leading to sizable demand in the market
- Adoption of collaborative project management tools contributing to market expansion
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market scenario, including trends, drivers, and challenges, to help clients stay abreast of the latest developments.
Areas Covered:
- Construction estimation software market sizing
- Construction estimation software market forecast
- Construction estimation software market industry analysis
Competitive Landscape
The report includes a comprehensive vendor analysis featuring industry-leading players as follows:
- AppliCad
- Autodesk Inc.
- Buildsoft
- ConstructConnect Inc.
- Contractor Foreman
- Corecon Technologies Inc.
- Glodon Co. Ltd.
- Micromen Software Solution Pvt. Ltd.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Nemetschek SE
- PrioSoft Construction Software
- Procore Technologies Inc.
- REDTEAM SOFTWARE LLC
- RIB Software GmbH
- Sage Group Plc
- SAP SE
- SmarteBuild
- Takeoff Live
- Trimble Inc.
- UDA Technologies Inc.
