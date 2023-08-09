Global Construction Estimation Software Market 2023-2027: Focus on Mobile Accessibility and Remote Project Management Leads to Increased Market Demand

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Construction Estimation Software Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global construction estimation software market is projected to grow by a substantial USD 658.18 mn during the period of 2022-2027, with an impressive CAGR of 7.93%.

Key Highlights:

Forecasted growth of USD 658.18 mn during 2022-2027, at a CAGR of 7.93%

Comprehensive analysis of market size, trends, drivers, and challenges in the construction estimation software sector

The market is driven by: Growing demand for cost-effective and efficient construction management solutions Adoption of cloud-based deployment in construction estimation software Increasing construction activities in emerging economies



Segmentation:

End-user : Architects and builders Construction managers Contractors Others

: Deployment : Cloud-based On-premise

: Geographical Landscape : North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa South America

:

Reasons to Purchase:

Increased integration of 3D modeling and BIM technologies driving market growth

Focus on mobile accessibility and remote project management leading to sizable demand in the market

Adoption of collaborative project management tools contributing to market expansion

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market scenario, including trends, drivers, and challenges, to help clients stay abreast of the latest developments.

Areas Covered:

Construction estimation software market sizing

Construction estimation software market forecast

Construction estimation software market industry analysis

Competitive Landscape

The report includes a comprehensive vendor analysis featuring industry-leading players as follows:

AppliCad

Autodesk Inc.

Buildsoft

ConstructConnect Inc.

Contractor Foreman

Corecon Technologies Inc.

Glodon Co. Ltd.

Micromen Software Solution Pvt. Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

Nemetschek SE

PrioSoft Construction Software

Procore Technologies Inc.

REDTEAM SOFTWARE LLC

RIB Software GmbH

Sage Group Plc

SAP SE

SmarteBuild

Takeoff Live

Trimble Inc.

UDA Technologies Inc.





