LED Drivers Market to Surpass USD 28.78 Billion by 2030 as a Result of Rise of Horticultural Lighting and Advancements in Smart Lighting | by SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the SNS Insider report, “The LED D rivers M arket had a valuation of approximately $6.18 billion in 2022. Forecasts indicate a projected surge to about $28.78 billion by 2030, with a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2% during the forecast span from 2023 to 2030”.

In the realm of modern lighting technology, LED drivers stand as the unsung heroes, silently orchestrating the symphony of illumination. As we navigate through the intricacies of these tiny yet pivotal devices, we uncover their role in driving the revolution toward energy-efficient lighting solutions. LED drivers enable dimming and control systems, empowering users to fine-tune lighting as per their requirements. From cozy residential settings to expansive commercial installations, this precision is a game-changer. The evolution of LED drivers is intrinsically tied to the advancement of LED technology. Dimming capabilities, compatibility with smart home systems, and integration with Internet of Things (IoT) networks are some avenues being explored.

The global LED drivers market has witnessed remarkable growth over the past decade, driven by advancements in lighting technology, energy efficiency mandates, and the rapid adoption of LED lighting solutions across various industries. One of the most significant driving forces behind the market is the global push for energy efficiency and reduced carbon emissions. LED lighting solutions, known for their energy-saving capabilities, have garnered attention from governments, organizations, and individuals alike. LED drivers play a crucial role in regulating the power supply to LEDs, ensuring optimal performance and energy conservation. As environmental concerns grow, the demand for LED drivers as an integral part of energy-efficient lighting systems is set to surge.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 6.18 billion Market Size by 2030 USD 28.78 billion CAGR CAGR of 21.2% From 2023-2030 Key Segments By Supply Type (Constant Current, Constant Voltage) By Luminaire Type (Type A-Lamps, Reflectors, Integral LED Modules, T-Lamps, Decorative Lamps)



By Component (Discrete Component, Driver IC, Others)



By Application (Automotive, Lighting Outdoor Display, Consumer Electronics) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)



Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands,Rest of Europe)



Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea,China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)



The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)



The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Impact of Recession

In the ever-evolving world of LED lighting, economic recessions present both challenges and opportunities for the LED drivers market. While initial demand might experience a dip due to reduced consumer spending, the overarching emphasis on energy efficiency and cost savings can ultimately drive renewed interest in LED lighting solutions. Through innovation, adaptation, and strategic marketing, players in the market can weather the storm of recession and emerge stronger, catering to the evolving needs of consumers and businesses alike.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine war has introduced a range of challenges and opportunities for the LED drivers market. Supply chain disruptions, rising costs, demand fluctuations, regional market shifts, and a renewed focus on innovation and collaboration are all potential outcomes of this global event. As the situation evolves, businesses in the market will need to remain adaptive and proactive to effectively navigate the changing landscape and continue to meet the lighting needs of industries and consumers around the world.

Key Regional Development

In North America, the LED drivers market is driven by the widespread adoption of energy-efficient lighting solutions and the increasing focus on sustainability. The region's robust infrastructure development, especially in the commercial and industrial sectors, has fueled the demand for LED drivers. Europe's market is characterized by stringent energy efficiency regulations and a strong commitment to reducing carbon emissions. The European Union's ambitious targets for energy savings have prompted rapid adoption of LED lighting, driving the demand for high-quality LED drivers that meet stringent performance standards. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the market due to its extensive manufacturing capabilities and the presence of numerous LED lighting manufacturers.

Key Takeaway from LED Drivers Market Study

The market is on the cusp of a revolution led by the Automotive Segment and the Driver IC Segment. The automotive industry's transformation towards electric and autonomous vehicles, coupled with the demand for sophisticated lighting experiences in various sectors, is driving the growth of these segments.

As the world embraces the era of smart lighting and intelligent transportation, the prominence of these segments within the market is set to reshape the way we illuminate our surroundings and interact with technology.

Recent Developments Related to LED Drivers Market

In a significant strategic move, AMS Osram, a prominent player in the lighting and optical solutions industry, has recently announced the sale of its LED driver business to Inventronics, a leading Chinese electronics company specializing in LED driver solutions.

Acuity Brands, a leading provider of innovative lighting and building management solutions, has recently announced its strategic move to acquire ams OSRAM's Digital Systems Business in North America.

