Digital Thoracic Drainage Devices Market Report – Reach $232.29 Million, Globally by 2030 at 5.2% CAGR with Multiple Chambers Segment Driving Growth During 2022-2030 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners latest study on “ Digital Thoracic Drainage Devices Market Size Report & Share Forecast to 2030 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type, Application, End User, and Geography,” the market size is projected to reach $232.29 million by 2030 from $155.34 million in 2022; it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030. The prominent players operating in the digital thoracic drainage devices market include Medela AG, ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co KG, Centese Inc, Redax SpA, Rocket Medical Plc, Getinge AB, Teleflex Inc., Pacific Hospital Supply Co Ltd, Cardinal Health Inc, and Digicare Biomedical Technology.





Global Digital Thoracic Drainage Devices Market – Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 155.34 Million in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 232.29 Million by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 148 No. of Tables 85 No. of Charts & Figures 60 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product Type, Application, End User, and Geography





Global Digital Thoracic Drainage Devices Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Medela AG, Getinge AB, ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co KG, Centese Inc, Teleflex Inc, Redax SpA, Rocket Medical Plc, Pacific Hospital Supply Co Ltd, Cardinal Health Inc, and Digicare Biomedical Technology Inc are among the key companies operating in the digital thoracic drainage devices market. Leading players are adopting strategies such as the launch of new products, expansion and diversification of market presence, and acquisition of new customer bases for tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In February 2023 , the Thoraguard Intelligent Chest Tube Management System, developed by Centese, Inc., was cited in a few peer-reviewed journals for its use following lung surgery. According to a study published in the Journal of Thoracic Disease by the thoracic surgery team at New York University Langone Health (NYU Langone Health), Thoraguard’s digital air leak measurement technology was more reliable and precise than conventional drainage devices, reducing hospital stays.

In December 2020 , Medela introduced the Thopaz+ Digital Chest Drain, which improved safety and helped prevent cross-contamination during the COVID-19 pandemic. Multiple quantitative tests have proven that the filtration system of Thopaz+ effectively blocks aerosolized viral particles such as SARS-CoV-2 through its filtration system. Through its filtration systems, patients and staff members could be protected from cross-contamination and transmission of infectious aerosols.





Advantages of Digital Thoracic Drainage Devices Over Analog Thoracic Drainage Devices:

Digital thoracic drainage devices can accurately measure and monitor intrathoracic pressure changes and air leaks in real time. These devices allow objective and quantitative analyses that enable the management of patients having a prolonged, persistent air leak into the pleural space. Further, digital thoracic drainage devices have lightweight and compact designs that do not require connection to the wall suction, as they are incorporated with an integrated suction pump, enabling easy patient transfer from operating tables to beds. These devices are powered by rechargeable batteries that run for at least 12 hours, and they are designed with special features of alarms that indicate situations such as tube occlusion, system disconnection, and suction failure. Digital thoracic drainage devices eliminate variations possible in clinical judgment by providing information on air leaks, which can be objectively quantified and stored over time.

Compared to analog or conventional thoracic drainage devices, digital drainage devices confer better safety for patients and healthcare providers. As these are completely closed systems, the fluid does not come in contact with the outside environment, nullifying the chances of infections among patients, as well as their spread to healthcare providers. Various advantages of digital thoracic drainage devices help surgeons determine the optimal timing of removing drainage devices, in turn, reducing the length of hospital stays for patients. Thus, several advantages of digital thoracic drainage devices over analog thoracic drainage devices boost the market growth.

North America holds the largest share of the digital thoracic drainage devices market, with the US, Canada, and Mexico being the major contributors to the market growth in this region. The growing adoption of the latest medical device technologies, and the increasing incidences of chronic diseases such as lung cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and chronic respiratory diseases are among the prime contributors to the market in North America. The Mexican tourism sector is likely to offer notable opportunities to the digital thoracic drainage devices market in the region. The US accounts for the largest share of the digital thoracic drainage devices market in North America. The market growth in this country is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of lung cancer, ongoing developments in medical devices, the burgeoning adoption of advanced medical devices, and the rising incidences of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. In addition, the rising number of minimally invasive surgeries, supported by the presence of a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, has triggered the demand for digital thoracic drainage devices across the US. Moreover, effective health insurance policies allow patients to undergo treatments with ease and cost-effectiveness. As per the estimates published by the American Cancer Society in January 2023, the US is likely to record 238,340 new cancer cases in 2023. Due to technological advancements, it is now possible to treat lung cancer at any stage. Therefore, with the increased diagnosis, the demand for digital thoracic drainage devices is likely to rise among people undergoing surgical procedures.

The number of heart surgeries performed in the US is increasing with the rise in cardiovascular disease cases. According to the Texas Heart Institute, thousands of heart surgeries are performed every day across the country. Moreover, there has been substantial growth in the number of heart transplant surgeries despite the shortage of organ donors. Texas Heart Institute reveals that nearly 3,400 people undergo heart transplants annually. Thus, the demand for digital thoracic drainage devices is expected to increase with the number of heart surgeries.





Global Digital Thoracic Drainage Devices Market: Segmentation Overview

Based on end user , is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2022, and it is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Medical staff at hospitals offers convenient services and the best care to patients to restore and maintain good public health. Moreover, the staff members in these facilities are aware of different digital thoracic drainage devices used for various applications. They are also educated and trained to tackle the complications that may occur after using a new device. The increasing population has enhanced the demand for healthcare services, further propelling the need for hospitals and staff. Thus, the digital thoracic drainage device market for the hospitals segment is projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.





Based on product type , the global digital thoracic drainage devices market is bifurcated into single chamber and multiple chambers. The single chamber segment held a larger market share in 2022. The multiple chamber segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Digital thoracic drainage devices with multiple chambers are sophisticated medical devices used for treating pleural effusions, hemothorax, pneumothorax, etc. These devices simultaneously drain and observe different fluids from the pleural area, offering the drainage procedure more control and accuracy. A multiple-chamber digital thoracic drainage device comprises a console with a digital interface and various chambers connected to the patient via chest tubes. Each chamber is dedicated to a specific fluid, such as air or blood, allowing for independent monitoring and management of pleural effusion components. These devices confer enhanced fluid management, individual chamber control, real-time monitoring, alarm systems, safety features, and data recording and analysis.

Based on application , the global digital thoracic drainage devices market is segmented into thoracic and pulmonary surgery, infectious diseases, oncology and trauma, cardiac surgery, and others. The thoracic and pulmonary surgery segment held the largest market share in 2022, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing number of thoracic surgeries and pulmonary—including coronary artery bypass grafting, heart and lung transplants, and cancerous lung tissue excision—has propelled the adoption of thoracic drainage devices. According to the study titled "A brief overview of thoracic surgery in the United States," published in January 2022, ~530,000 general thoracic surgeries are performed annually in the US by nearly 4,000 cardiothoracic surgeons. Digital thoracic drainage devices aid in treating pleural effusions and empyema problems. As per the data published by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America in April 2022, 1 in 13 Americans suffer from asthma, i.e., ~26 million people in total. As a result, the demand for thoracic drainage devices is anticipated to rise during the forecast period. Thus, the above factors drive the digital thoracic drainage devices market growth for the thoracic and pulmonary surgery segment.









