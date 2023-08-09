Wi-Fi 6 And Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Market to Surpass 34.5 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to the Escalating Need for Expanded Network Capacities

Westford,USA, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E devices support multi-user multi-input and multi-output (MU-MIMO) communications. This advanced technology enables the devices to efficiently handle up to 12 downstream and upstream data streams across various frequency bands, including 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and the newly available 6GHz band in the Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E chipset market .

The Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E chipset market is expected to be driven by the rising demand for improved network infrastructure, low latency, and high-bandwidth communications within enterprises. In addition, with a substantial increase in data traffic, there is a pressing need for enhanced network connectivity across various sectors, including corporate and industrial environments.

Prominent Players in Wi-Fi 6 And Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Market

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Broadcom Inc.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

MediaTek Inc.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Qorvo, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Realtek Semiconductor Corp.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Quantenna Communications, Inc.

Peraso Technologies, Inc.

Synaptics Incorporated

WLAN Infrastructure Equipment Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Rising Demand for Chipsets

WLAN infrastructure equipment held a significant market share in the Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E chipset market, exceeding 41%. This dominance can be attributed to the rising demand for chipsets that are essential components in the assembly of advanced routers, gateways, repeaters, and extenders. In addition, the market witnessed a remarkable surge in the need for these chipsets, driven by the growing requirement for next-generation networking devices.

The markets in the North America are investing significantly in developing smart cities, smart homes, and innovative industries. This forward-thinking approach aims to leverage advanced technologies and connectivity to enhance the quality of life, improve sustainability, and drive economic growth in the Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E chipset market. The focus on smart cities entails the integration of intelligent infrastructure and services, enabling efficient management of resources and improving the overall urban experience.

Commercial Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Enhanced Wireless Connectivity in Corporate Environments

Commercial category accounted for a significant share, surpassing 35%, within the Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E chipset market. Looking ahead to 2030, the enterprises/corporates category is projected to witness a surge in demand, with an estimated approach of 1 billion units. This exponential growth can be attributed to the escalating requirement for enhanced wireless connectivity in corporate environments.

Regional markets in Asia Pacific emerged as the region with the largest volume share, exceeding 40.6%, in the Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E chipset market. This prominent achievement can be attributed to the significant investments made in developing smartphones, routers, laptops, and other devices equipped with these advanced chipsets. Furthermore, with a focus on leveraging next-generation wireless frequency bands, these devices can deliver a unified network experience to users.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E chipset market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Wi-Fi 6 And Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Market

Recently, both Intel and Broadcom made significant advancements in wireless connectivity. The two companies conducted the first public multi-vendor demonstration of Wi-Fi 7, showcasing its capabilities with impressive results. The demonstration utilized a trial setup comprising a tri-band Broadcom-based access point (AP) and an Intel Core processor-based laptop.

Qualcomm made significant announcements regarding their new chipsets in 2022. They revealed the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 for the mid-range segment and the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 for entry-level devices. The launch of these chipsets is highly anticipated, with the first Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 devices expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2023, while the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 is set to be available in the current quarter.

