there will be about 80.8 million older persons, more than twice as many as in 2000

Global Wound Treatment Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period on account of the increasing awareness of the importance of wound care and advances in wound treatment technologies.Over the years, the global wound treatment market has witnessed significant growth on account of the increasing incidences of chronic wounds and the development of new and innovative wound care products.



For example, the use of stem cells in wound healing is an area of intense research, with many companies developing stem cell-based wound care products. Other advances in wound care technology include the development of 3D-printed wound dressings, smart dressings that can monitor wound healing, and wound closure devices that use bioadhesives.

The wound treatment market is also being driven by the increasing use of wound care products in surgical procedures. Advances in wound care technology have made it possible to use wound care products to improve outcomes in surgical procedures, leading to an increase in the use of these products in the operating room.

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Wounds

Chronic wounds are a major driver of the global wound treatment market, accounting for a significant portion of the total market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 6.5 million people in the United States suffer from chronic wounds, and the annual cost of treating these wounds is estimated to be between USD 28.1 billion and USD 31.7 billion. The overall cost of wound management includes supplies and dressings, nursing time, and hospitalization. Changing the wound dressings again and again adds up to the overall cost of wound care, thereby creating a need for the development of more advanced wound treatment options, hence supporting the growth of global wound treatment market.



Emerging Wound Treatment Techniques

The high cost of wound treatment using traditional methods has led to the development of new and innovative therapies, such as cell-based treatments or skin substitutes or using wound dressings made up of biomaterials, among others.

Cells are an integral part of wound treatment, and their use has revolutionized the way we approach wound healing.Wounds are open injury that breaks the skin or mucous membranes and can be caused by various factors such as trauma, surgery, or chronic diseases.



The ability of the body to heal wounds is dependent on various factors, such as the extent and location of the wound, the patient’s health status, and the presence of any underlying medical conditions.Cells play a crucial role in the wound-healing process by replacing damaged tissue and promoting the growth of new tissue.



They can be used in a variety of forms, including cell-based therapies, stem cells, and skin substitutes, to enhance the healing process.Cell-based therapies involve using living cells to promote healing and improve the function of the damaged tissue.



These therapies are often used in chronic wounds, which fail to heal even after conventional wound care. Different types of cells, including fibroblasts, keratinocytes, and endothelial cells, can be used to promote wound healing. Fibroblasts are cells that produce collagen, a protein that gives strength and structure to tissues. Keratinocytes are cells that produce keratin, a protein that is an essential component of skin. Endothelial cells are cells that line the blood vessels and play a vital role in the formation of new blood vessels in the wound bed.

The use of cells in wound treatment has the potential to revolutionize the overall global wound treatment market.These therapies offer several advantages over traditional wound care methods and have the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes.



As the field of regenerative medicine continues to evolve, the use of cells in wound treatment is likely to become increasingly common, offering new hope for patients suffering from chronic wounds and creating new prospects for the growth of global wound treatment market in the coming years.

Alternative Wound Treatment Therapies

Apart from the emerging wound treatments, there are several alternative wound treatment therapies, such as compression therapy, negative wound pressure therapy, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which are being used.These therapies are, in turn, expected to open new prospects for the growth of the alternative wound treatment therapies market in the coming years.



Compression therapy is used to treat wounds that have a tendency to bleed or are at risk of developing blood clots.This method involves applying pressure to the wound using compression bandages or stockings.



Compression therapy is most appropriate for wounds that are on the limbs, such as venous ulcers and deep vein thrombosis.Negative pressure wound therapy is a more advanced form of wound treatment that is used for large, chronic wounds.



This method involves applying a vacuum to the wound, which promotes healing by removing excess fluid and increasing blood flow. Negative pressure wound therapy is most appropriate for wounds that are not healing or are at risk of becoming infected. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is a specialized form of wound treatment that is used for wounds that are not healing due to poor blood flow. This method involves exposing the wound to high levels of oxygen, which promotes healing by increasing blood flow and promoting the growth of new tissue. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is most appropriate for wounds that are large and chronic.

Global Wound Treatment Market can be segmented by therapy, wound type, application, end-user, and by region.Based on therapy, global wound treatment market can be categorized into instrumental-based therapy, platelet therapy, cell therapy, and wound dressings.



By wound type, the global wound treatment market can be segmented into subcutaneous abdominal wounds, traumatic & infected wounds, bilateral reduction mammaplasty, and others.In terms of application, global wound treatment market can be grouped into burns, ulcers, cuts & lacerations, and others.



By end user, the global wound treatment market can be grouped into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, homecare, and others.Regionally, global wound treatment market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The United States dominated the North America market in 2022 and the overall global wound treatment market over other countries on account of the rising patient pool in the country coupled with an increasing geriatric population base which is at a higher risk of developing wounds. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for different wound care methods and products, thereby driving the growth of global wound treatment market. According to the Administration for Community Living, which includes the Administration on Aging, which is an operating division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the population aged 65 and above reached 54.1 million in 2019 from 39.6 million in 2009 and is projected to reach 94.7 million in 2060. By 2040, there will be about 80.8 million older persons, more than twice as many as in 2000. The growing geriatric population will support the growth of global wound treatment market in the coming years. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period on account of the increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases in the region, especially in the highly populous countries of China and India.



Market Players

3M Company, ConvaTec Group PLC, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Smith & Nephew plc, Organogenesis, Inc, Coloplast A/S, MiMedx Group, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc., among others are some of the leading players operating in the global wound treatment market.

Recent Developments

• Mölnlycke Health Care AB 2021 launched a new distribution center in the United Kingdom. This, in turn, will help the company strengthen its sales by increasing customer access to its products.

• 3M Company 2021 launched a new adhesive tape known as 3M Spunlace Extended Wear Adhesive Tape on Liner, 4576. This new product has a wear time of around 21 days which helps in providing user compliance and health benefits while at the same time optimizing the cost of wound treatment.



