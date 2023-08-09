Global Small Molecule Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Industry Report 2023-2028: Factors Influencing CDMO Selection - Targeted Therapeutics and Potent Drugs Drive Demand

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Small Molecule Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Growth Opportunities, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report overviews the global small-molecule CDMO market. The study period is 2021-2028, with 2022 as the base year and 2023-2028 as the forecast period.

We segment the study into two main categories based on the product type: active pharmaceutical ingredients (API)/drug substance manufacturing and fixed dosage form (FDF)/drug product manufacturing. The publisher segments API further into innovator and generic and FDF into oral, semisolid/liquid, and injectables.

CDMOs are third-party vendors that offer outsourced development and manufacturing services for pharmaceutical drugs. In the small molecule manufacturing sector, CDMOs provide expert development and manufacturing services and are now an essential part of the pharmaceutical industry's value chain.



The growing incidence of chronic diseases propels the demand for innovative small-molecule medicines. The pharmaceutical industry's focus on developing novel, more efficacious, and targeted therapies has resulted in increased product pipelines and the need for innovative drug delivery methods. Simultaneously, while small and mid-sized pharma companies are responsible for over 70% of drugs in the R&D pipeline, they often lack the expertise to bring their clinical pipeline to market.



The publisher expects sustained growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for small molecules in oral solid formulations, targeted drug delivery technologies, potent and highly potent drugs, and other complex molecules. CDMOs equipped to provide technological leadership, flexibility, expertise for modular manufacturing, end-to-end capabilities and capacities, and innovative drug delivery technologies will likely emerge as the partner of choice.

To drive growth, CDMOs will continue prioritizing innovation, collaboration, expansion, automation, and optimization across all aspects of the manufacturing process. Most importantly, the report highlights opportunities for participants of all sizes based on the evolving needs and innovations in the small-molecule CDMO market, the emergence of targeted therapeutics, highly potent APIs, and complex drugs.

RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue forecasts by segment and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

Market share of leading participants, consolidation and expansion initiatives, and developments in service offerings and business models

Factors influencing CDMO selection

CDMOs' focus on sustainability and flexible manufacturing expertise

Growth Opportunity Universe

BA Enhancement Solutions for OSD Formulation

Radiopharmaceutical Manufacturing for Targeted Therapeutics

Innovative and Connected Packaging Solutions for Serialization

Differentiated Capabilities for Injectable Specialty Generics

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Small Molecule CDMO Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation by Product Type

Segmentation by Service Type

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Framework: Market Sizing

Forecast Methodology

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Type

Revenue Share Forecast by Service Type

Revenue Share Forecast Analysis by Service Type

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3 Growth Environment

Comparison Between Small Molecules and Biologics Approvals

Small Molecule Market Outlook: Main Therapy Area and Dosage Form

Growing Pipeline and Product Innovation

Building Expertise in HPAPI Enabling Precision Medicine

Expanding the CDMO Value Chain: Transition to a CRDMO Model

Expanding the CDMO Value Chain: Comprehensive End-to-end Offering

Initiatives Supporting Transition to the CRDMO Model

Capability Evolution for Transitioning the Business Model from Project-based to Integrated Long-term

Factors Influencing CDMO Selection

Factors Influencing CDMO Selection: Analysis

ESG-focused Initiatives to Become a Partner-of-Choice

Consolidation Steps in the Small Molecule CDMO Industry

Expansion Initiatives to Capitalize on Scale and Broadening Portfolio

Summary of Growth Trends Shaping the Small Molecule CDMO Industry

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis: API

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Forecast Analysis

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis: FDF

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Forecast Analysis: Oral

Forecast Analysis: Injectable

Forecast Analysis: Liquids/Semisolids

Forecast Analysis: Others

