Arterial Blood Gas Kits Market Size to Hit $1.21 Billion, Globally, by 2030 – Lead by Luer Lock Syringe Segment with 7.9% during (2022-2030) | The Insight Partners

According to our latest study on " Arterial Blood Gas Kits Market Size Report, Forecast to 2030 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Type, Usage, Application, Needle Gauge, Syringe Volume, and End User," the arterial blood gas kits market majorly consists of the players, Radiometer Medical ApS; Vyaire Medical Inc; Opti Medical Systems; ITL health Group Ltd; Teleflex Inc; Becton Dickinson and Co; ICU Medical Inc; SunMed LLC; Trudell Healthcare Solutions Inc; Siemens Healthineers AG; Medline Industries LP; Cardinal Health Inc; and Fisher Scientific International.





An arterial blood gas (ABG) is a blood test carried out by taking blood from an artery, rather than a vein. It is performed to obtain accurate measurements of oxygen and carbon dioxide levels, which then allows the oxygen to be delivered appropriately. The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and metabolic and kidney diseases are driving the arterial blood gas kits market. However, risks, complications, and sampling errors associated with arterial blood sampling hinder the arterial blood gas kits market growth.





Global Arterial Blood Gas Kits Market – Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 0.695 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 1.21 Billion by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 226 No. of Tables 193 No. of Charts & Figures 73 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, Type, Usage, Application, Needle Gauge, Syringe Volume, and End User





Global Arterial Blood Gas Kits Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Radiometer Medical ApS; Vyaire Medical Inc; Opti Medical Systems; ITL Health Group Ltd; Teleflex Inc; Becton Dickinson and Co; ICU Medical Inc; SunMed LLC; Trudell Healthcare Solutions Inc; Siemens Healthineers AG; Medline Industries LP; Cardinal Health Inc; and Fisher Scientific International, Inc are a few key companies operating in the arterial blood gas kits market. These companies adopt product innovation strategies to meet evolving customer demands, which allows them to maintain their brand name in the arterial blood gas kits market. A few of the recent developments in the global arterial blood gas kits market are mentioned below:

In April 2020 , Siemens Healthineers received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for RAPIDPoint 500e blood gas analyzer. RAPIDLyte Arterial Sampling Syringes and RAPIDLyte Multicap Capillaries offered by Siemens are compatible with RAPIDPoint 500e blood gas system. This product approval strengthens the market position of the company.

In February 2020 , Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) and Babson Diagnostics entered into a long-term strategic partnership agreement. The partnership helps to develop and deliver standard laboratory-quality, small-volume arterial blood gas collection kits such as BD Vacutainer at retail pharmacies. The partnership allows the company to build its distribution network to increase product penetration in the respective markets.





Growing Prevalence of Metabolic and Kidney Diseases Drives Global Arterial Blood Gas Kits Market Growth:

Arterial blood gas test kits are used to detect an acid-base imbalance that can cause kidney failure; heart failure; and metabolic diseases, such as diabetes. Thus, the test is prescribed to people suffering from metabolic and kidney diseases. As per the report titled “Global and regional diabetes prevalence estimate for 2019 and projections for 2030 and 2045,” the prevalence of diabetes is estimated to be 9.3% (463 million) across the world in 2019, rising to 10.2% (578 million) and 10.9% (700 million) by 2030 and 2045, respectively. Furthermore, as per the National Kidney Foundation, an estimated 37 million people (i.e., 15% of the adult population) in the US suffer from chronic kidney disease (CKD). It also mentioned that, in 2018, ∼785,883 Americans were suffering from kidney failure and needed dialysis or a kidney transplant to survive. Additionally, as per Kidney Care UK, the UK records ∼ 20 cases of kidney failure daily. It also mentions that the country reports ∼40–45,000 premature deaths every year due to CKD. Thus, the high prevalence of metabolic and kidney diseases drives the growth of the ABG kits market.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Arterial Blood Gas Kits Market:

The global economy was severely affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, atrial blood gas kits were experiencing a steady increase in demand before the COVID-19 pandemic. Countries experienced a rise in COVID-19-positive cases, which created the demand for arterial blood gas test kits for examining purposes. The market has experienced exponential growth during the pandemic due to tremendous demand for oxygen level testing through arterial blood gas kits. Various factors, including increased incidences of COVID-19, growth in arterial blood gas kit technologies, and rise in the production of kits, supported the market growth. In addition, growing research on arterial blood gas analysis of COVID-19 patients positively impacts the market. For instance, “Arterial Blood Gas Analysis of Critically Ill Corona Virus Disease 2019 Patients” was published in the Asian Journal of Research in Infectious Diseases in April 2021. The study concluded that the ABG test performed on critically ill COVID-19 patients offers valuable information on the underlying pathophysiology. The availability of vaccines and other healthcare facilities in developing countries and support from other developed countries is expected to provide an opportunity for the market growth; for instance, in June 2020, WHO delivered 20 arterial-blood gas (ABG) analysis devices to the Islamic Republic of Iran to support the country's fight against COVID-19. This shipment, funded by the Government of Japan, is the second of two medical aid deliveries, including a total of 75 ABG analyzers. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic had a substantial positive impact on the arterial blood gas kits market.





