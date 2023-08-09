New York, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483159/?utm_source=GNW



Global Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period on account of the growing need to find new therapeutic solutions to combat the spread of tuberculosis and improve patient outcomes.Tuberculosis (TB) is a highly infectious and potentially fatal disease caused by the bacteria Mycobacterium tuberculosis.



It primarily affects the lungs but can also target other parts of the body, including the brain, kidneys, and spine.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), TB is one of the top 10 causes of death worldwide, with an estimated 10 million people falling ill with the disease in 2019.



With such a high incidence rate, the demand for tuberculosis therapeutics is expected to continue to rise, thereby driving the growth of global tuberculosis therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Tuberculosis is a global health issue that affects people of all ages and from all walks of life.Despite the availability of effective treatments, the disease continues to be a major public health concern, particularly in low and middle-income countries.



According to the WHO, over 90% of TB cases occur in developing countries, where access to proper healthcare and diagnostic tools is limited.As a result, there is an urgent need for effective, affordable, and accessible TB therapeutics to address the global burden of the disease.



This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of global tuberculosis therapeutics market in the coming years.

Additionally, global population is aging, and older adults are more susceptible to TB due to age-related declines in immune function. As the population continues to age, the demand for TB therapeutics that are safe and effective in older adults is expected to increase, thereby driving the growth of global tuberculosis therapeutics market.

Increasing Instances of Drug Resistance

Tuberculosis is caused by a bacterium that can mutate rapidly, leading to drug-resistant strains that are difficult to treat.Multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB) and extensively drug-resistant TB (XDR-TB) are two forms of drug-resistant TB that pose a significant challenge to global health.



The emergence of drug-resistant strains of TB has increased the demand for novel TB therapeutics that can effectively treat these difficult-to-treat strains.This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for novel therapeutics that can address the issue of drug resistance related to tuberculosis, thereby fuelling the growth of global tuberculosis therapeutics market in the coming years.



In the past decade, several new TB drugs have been developed, including bedaquiline, delamanid, and pretomanid.Bedaquiline is a novel drug that has been shown to be effective against drug-resistant TB, including multidrug-resistant (MDR) and extensively drug-resistant (XDR) TB.



Delamanid has also been shown to be effective against drug-resistant TB, particularly when used in combination with other TB drugs. Pretomanid, the newest of the three drugs, has been approved for the treatment of extensively drug-resistant TB.

Advancements in Tuberculosis Diagnostics

Advances in diagnostic tools have also improved the treatment of TB.One example is the use of Xpert MTB/RIF, a rapid molecular diagnostic test that can detect TB and drug resistance in just two hours.



Another diagnostic tool is the GeneXpert Omni, which can detect TB and drug resistance in less than 90 minutes.These tools can help clinicians make more accurate diagnoses and choose the most appropriate treatment regimen for their patients.



The development in diagnostic methods for tuberculosis is leading to the development of effective therapeutic solutions as well, thereby opening new prospects for the growth of global tuberculosis therapeutics market in the coming years.

Use of Combination Therapies

The use of combination therapies in the treatment of various chronic and infectious diseases has increased over the years, significantly opening new opportunities for the growth and development of novel therapeutics.The use of combination therapies is becoming increasingly common in the treatment of TB.



Combination therapies involve the use of multiple drugs to treat TB, which can improve treatment outcomes and reduce the risk of drug resistance.One example of combination therapy is the use of bedaquiline and delamanid in the treatment of MDR-TB.



Another combination therapy, called the BPaMZ regimen, uses the drugs bedaquiline, pretomanid, moxifloxacin, and pyrazinamide to treat drug-sensitive TB. The use of combination therapies in the treatment of tuberculosis is expected to drive the growth of global tuberculosis therapeutics market in the coming years.

Increased Research and Development Activities

In recent years, there has been a renewed focus on TB research and development.This has led to the discovery of new drugs and therapies that have the potential to improve treatment outcomes for patients with TB.



The increased focus on TB research and development has also increased the demand for new and innovative TB therapeutics. According to clinicaltrials.gov, there are around 1,092 studies in different phases of development across the globe for developing a treatment for combating tuberculosis.

Additionally, studies are going on to find effective treatments with shorter regimens.Traditionally, TB treatment has involved a long course of antibiotics that can last for up to two years.



However, recent research has shown that shorter treatment regimens may be just as effective.One example is the use of the BPaL regimen, which uses the drugs bedaquiline, pretomanid, and linezolid to treat drug-resistant TB.



This regimen has been shown to be effective in treating TB in as little as six months. This, in turn, is expected to support the growth of global tuberculosis therapeutics market in the coming years.

In addition to these new drugs and regimens, researchers are also exploring the potential of repurposing existing drugs for the treatment of TB.For example, a study published in the journal Science in 2020 found that a drug called niclosamide, which is currently used to treat intestinal infections, showed promising results in killing Mycobacterium tuberculosis in laboratory experiments.



The researchers are now planning to conduct clinical trials to test niclosamide’s effectiveness in treating TB in humans. This is further expected to open new prospects for the growth of global tuberculosis therapeutics market in the coming years.

Growing Prevalence of HIV

HIV is a virus that attacks cells that help the body fight any kind of infection, making the patient suffering from HIV more vulnerable to other diseases and infections. According to WHO, as of 2021, there are around 38.4 million people living with HIV worldwide. People who are infected with HIV are at a much higher risk of developing TB due to their weakened immune systems. According to the WHO, around 8% of all TB cases are HIV-positive. The high prevalence of TB/HIV co-infection has increased the demand for TB therapeutics that can effectively treat both diseases, thereby supporting the growth of global tuberculosis therapeutics market.

Market Segmentation

Global Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market can be segmented by disease type, therapy, route of administration, dosage form, distribution channel, and by region.Based on disease type, global tuberculosis therapeutics market can be split into active tuberculosis and latent tuberculosis.



By therapy, the global tuberculosis therapeutics market can be divided into first-line therapy and second-line therapy.Based on the route of administration, global tuberculosis therapeutics can be categorized into oral, parenteral, and others.



By dosage form, the global tuberculosis therapeutics market can be segmented into tablets, capsules, injections, and others.In terms of distribution channels, the global tuberculosis therapeutics market can be grouped into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy.



Regionally, the global tuberculosis therapeutics market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.



Market Players

AstraZeneca, Plc., Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly And Company, Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi SA, Novartis AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., among others, are some of the leading players operating in the global Tuberculosis Therapeutics market.

Recent Developments

• In 2019, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a new TB drug, Pretomanid, for the treatment of extensively drug-resistant TB.

• GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), which has a TB drug development program focused on developing drugs that are effective against drug-resistant TB. GSK is currently testing a drug called GSK3036656 in clinical trials, which has shown promise in early studies.

• In 2019, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a new drug called pretomanid. Pretomanid is part of a three-drug regimen called BPaL, which also includes bedaquiline and linezolid, which has been shown to be highly effective in treating highly drug-resistant forms of TB. In a phase III trial conducted in South Africa, the BPaL regimen cured 90% of patients with extensively drug-resistant TB, a form of TB that is resistant to at least four of the main TB drugs. The BPaL regimen is also shorter than the previous standard of care for drug-resistant TB, taking just six months instead of up to two years.



In this report, Global Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

