Skin Substitutes Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F

Global Skin Substitutes Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period on account of the increasing demand for advanced wound care products and technological advancements in the field.Global Skin Substitutes Market is a rapidly growing segment of the medical industry.



Skin substitutes, which are used to replace damaged or missing skin in patients, have become increasingly important in the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and other skin injuries.According to Joye Law Firm, around 450,000 burn injuries are reported every year in the United States.



Around 45,000 people are hospitalized because of burn injuries in the United States, of which about 25,000 are admitted to specialized burn centers.

The increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers, is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.Additionally, the rising incidence of burns and other traumatic injuries is also contributing to the growth of the market.



The annual incidence of diabetic foot ulcers worldwide is between 9.1 to 26.1 million. About 15 to 25% of patients suffering from diabetes mellitus tend to develop diabetic foot ulcers during their lifetime.

Skin substitutes are an essential aspect of modern medicine and have proven to be lifesaving in the treatment of severe skin injuries.These substitutes are used to replace damaged or missing skin in patients and can be utilized in a variety of medical fields, including plastic surgery, dermatology, and burn care.



Additionally, key developments in the field of skin substitutes, such as the use of advanced materials, such as nanofibers and hydrogels, and the development of new manufacturing techniques that allow for the creation of products that are more consistent and reliable.These advances are likely to lead to the creation of products that are more effective in treating a wider range of skin injuries.



This, in turn, is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of global skin substitutes market in the coming years.

Advantages Associated with Skin Substitutes

One of the major advantages of skin substitutes is their ability to promote wound healing and prevent infection.Skin substitutes are able to create a protective barrier over the wound, preventing further damage and allowing the body to focus on healing.



They also provide a framework for new skin cells to grow and can help reduce scarring.Another advantage of skin substitutes is their versatility.



Skin substitutes can be used in a variety of medical fields and can be customized to meet the needs of each patient.They can be used to treat a variety of skin injuries, from small cuts and scrapes to large burn injuries.



Additionally, skin substitutes are an essential aspect of modern medicine and have proven to be lifesaving in the treatment of severe skin injuries. They can be used in a variety of medical fields and can be customized to meet the needs of each patient. The development of skin substitutes has revolutionized the treatment of skin injuries and has significantly improved patient outcomes. All these advantages associated with skin substitutes are expected to drive the growth of global skin substitutes market in the coming years.



Use of Stem Cells in the Skin Substitutes

The field of skin substitutes has seen several key developments in recent years as researchers and medical professionals seek to improve the effectiveness of these products in treating a range of skin injuries.These developments are aimed at creating new products that are more effective, more versatile, and easier to use and are likely to play an important role in the future of the field.



One key development in the field of skin substitutes has been the use of stem cells.Stem cells are cells that have the ability to develop into many different types of cells in the body and have the potential to help regenerate damaged or missing tissue.



Researchers have been exploring the use of stem cells in skin substitutes, with promising results. Some products on the market today incorporate stem cells into the skin substitute, helping to improve the speed and quality of healing.

Use of 3D Printing in the Skin Substitutes

3D printing allows for the creation of complex, custom-designed skin substitutes that can be tailored to the needs of individual patients. This technology has the potential to revolutionize the field, making it easier to create high-quality, effective skin substitutes that are more versatile and easier to use. The flourishing 3D printing industry is expected to create new prospects for the growth of global skin substitutes market during the forecast period. Over the years, the number of hospitals with a centralized 3D printing facility increased to 100 in 2019 from just three in 2010.



Growing Popularity of Personalized Medicine

One important trend in the field of skin substitutes is the increasing focus on personalized medicine.The popularity of personalized medicine has increased significantly over the years.



In 2010 there were 36 medicines available, but in 2020 there were already 286 medicines available.The increasing number of personalized medicines getting approval and gaining popularity in terms of usage for the treatment of different kinds of chronic and acute wounds is expected to open new prospects for the growth of global skin substitutes market in the next few years.



The involvement of personalized medicine in skin substitutes or wound care involves tailoring treatments to the individual needs of each patient and taking into account factors such as age, gender, and other health conditions. By focusing on personalized medicine, researchers hope to create skin substitutes that are more effective and efficient and that can help improve patient outcomes.



Market Segmentation

Global Skin Substitutes Market can be segmented by type, application, end-user, and by region.Based on type, global skin substitutes market can be divided into biological and synthetic.



Biological skin substitutes can be further categorized into autografts, allografts, and xenografts.In terms of application, global skin substitutes can be categorized into acute wounds and chronic wounds.



Based on end users, the global skin substitutes market can be segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others.Regionally, the global skin substitutes market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.



United States dominated the global skin substitute market in 2022 in terms of all the countries owing to the increasing number of people getting injured in fire accidents in the United States. Around 3,500 people get fatally injured in a fire or burn accident every year in the United States, requiring the use of skin substitutes for treatment purposes, thereby driving the growth of global skin substitutes market.



Market Players

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc., Organogenesis, Inc, Acelity L.P., Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, BSN Medical GmbH, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Tissue Regenix Ltd., Stratatech Corporation, among others, are some of the leading players operating in the global skin substitutes market. The field of skin substitutes has seen a number of exciting new product launches in recent years as companies develop new and innovative products designed to improve the treatment of a range of skin injuries. These product launches are aimed at creating new solutions that are more effective, more versatile, and easier to use and are likely to have a major impact on the future of the global skin substitute market.

• In November 2022, AVITA Medical, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted the company’s autologous cellular therapy device for skin restoration, RECELL SYSTEM, a designation of breakthrough device. This breakthrough status will help in increasing access to RECELL SYSTEM for both patients and healthcare providers.

• In August 2022, Organogenesis, Inc. announced that it had received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510k Clearance for PuraPly MZ. PuraPly MZ is based on the company’s PuraPly technology, engineered into a micronized (powdered) form to provide surgeons with an option for complex surgical wounds.



