EU 27 Level 4 Autonomous Trucks Market Research 2023: From Long Haul-Hub to Hub - The Autonomous Freight Revolution

In this study, the objective is to derive the total autonomous addressable market (TAAM) and the share of autonomous adoption in the addressable market (SAAM).

To achieve this, the publisher has developed a detailed model built bottom-up and consisting of an overlay of the 1154 NUTS 3 (Nomenclature of Territorial Units for Statistics, NUTS) regions and the 9 Ten-Ts (Trans European Transport Network) as the base upon which multiple autonomous factors are applied.

Then each of these corridors were applied an autonomous score, based on which they were segregated into three different phases of implementation (Phase 1, 2023-2028; Phase 2, 2029-2034; Phase 3, 2035-2040). Then, the TAAM and SAAM derived (by phase) to understand the total market potential of L4 autonomous trucks in EU over the next two decades.

Autonomous trucks have long been considered the solution to overburdened road freight networks and inefficient logistics chains. At a time of acute driver shortages, autonomous trucks also promise safety, 24/7 operation, resource usage optimization, and uninterrupted commodity flow.

With L4 automation capabilities, the overall cost of long and regional haul operations could drop significantly due to reduced driver costs, improved productivity, efficient energy management, and better safety. L4 autonomous trucks could provide operational benefits to fleet owners while helping drivers stay closer to their homes and improving the overall safety of vehicle, goods, and pedestrians. The L4 autonomous truck is sure to transform the trucking industry, but "by when?" and "starting where?" remain key questions.

Per publisher estimates, by 2040, ~30,600 kms of road length could be autonomous ready; this covers a total addressable autonomous freight market (TAAM) of ~1,167 billion ton-km and nearly 206k driverless long-haul trucks could be operational on European roads.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Fleet Owner Partnership Pilots

Autonomous Freight

Application and Operation Expansion

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Level 4 (L4) Autonomous Truck Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Environment

Levels of Vehicle Automation

Benefits of High-level Vehicle Automation

Different Territorial Avenues for Automation

Research Scope

Autonomous Technology Segmentation

The L4 Autonomous Industry in Europe, 2023

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Growth Metrics

3 L4 Autonomous Market Potential in EU 27, 2023-2040: Forecast Assumptions

Nomenclature of Territorial Units for Statistics (NUTS)

Trans-European Transport Network (Ten-T)

L4 Autonomous Trucks: Forecast Logic

4 Overview of the Ten-T Corridor

The Atlantic Corridor

The Baltic-Adriatic Corridor

The Mediterranean Corridor

The North Sea-Mediterranean Corridor

The North Sea- Baltic Corridor

The Orient-East Med Corridor

The Rhine-Danube Corridor

The Rhine-Alpine Corridor

The Scandinavian-Mediterranean Corridor

NUTS-3 Ten-T Overlay

5 Factors Influencing Autonomous Readiness

Freight Intensity

Economic Activity

Safety

Weather

Truck OEM Base

6 Autonomous Score by Corridor

The Atlantic Corridor

The Baltic-Adriatic Corridor

The Mediterranean Corridor

The North Sea-Mediterranean Corridor

The North Sea-Baltic Corridor

The Orient-East Med Corridor

The Rhine-Danube Corridor

The Rhine-Alpine Corridor

The Scandinavian-Mediterranean Corridor

7 Autonomous Readiness: Corridor Segregation by Phase

Ten-T Corridors: Top Autonomous Scores

Phase 1: 2023-2028

Phase 2: 2029-2034

Phase 3: 2035-2040

Summary of Corridor Segregation by Phase

8 Forecast: TAAM, SAAM & Units in operation

Total Autonomous Addressable Market (TAAM)

Share of Autonomous Adoption in Addressable Market (SAAM)

Level 4 Autonomous Long Trucks: Unit-in-Operation Forecast

9 Conclusion

