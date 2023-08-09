WSO2 Welcomes Marketing Leader Nina Hargus to Board of Directors

Santa Clara, CA, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSO2 , the leader in digital transformation technology, today announced that Nina Hargus has joined the WSO2 board of directors. Nina brings more than three decades of experience in growing and transforming companies. Most recently, she served as CMO and head of strategy at Virtustream, a Dell company, following CMO roles at EMC and VCE.

Nina will play a key role on WSO2’s board of directors, focused on the company’s business growth through go-to-market and marketing strategies as WSO2 continues to expand its global presence. In particular, she will counsel and collaborate with the executive team on WSO2’s brand management to shape brand positioning and messaging, build reputation and perception, and cultivate the customer engagement and satisfaction that contribute to long-term growth and brand loyalty.

“As enterprises accelerate their initiatives to become digitally driven businesses, we’re delivering a new generation of cloud native solutions that empower them to rapidly innovate fresh digital experiences,” said Dr. Sanjiva Weerawarana, WSO2 founder and CEO. “We are thrilled to team with Nina, a widely recognized expert in marketing strategies that support company transformation and growth. As a board member, she will be instrumental in helping to evolve WSO2’s branding and ensure that marketing initiatives align with our broader business objectives.”

Nina Hargus: Marketing that Drives Transformation

Nina Hargus brings 30-plus years of experience in driving company transformation and growth through marketing. As Virtustream’s CMO and head of strategy, she was chartered with the rapid business transformation of Dell’s $300 million mission-critical cloud services company. Before Virtustream, Nina architected and operated Dell Technologies’ 1200-person global field and partner marketing organization, contributing to 47% revenue growth and global expansion over a three-year period. Prior to Dell, she held several marketing leadership positions at EMC Corp., ultimately serving as CMO, a role in which she led EMC’s integration with Dell. Nina also served as CMO of VCE, where she worked to take the company from a narrow joint venture of Cisco and EMC with investment from VMware and Intel to one of the fastest growth companies in the industry and a true cloud infrastructure company.

“My passion is standing at the intersection of strategy, marketing, and go-to-market to drive company differentiation and growth, and I’m honored to join the board of WSO2, a company with a long history of technology innovation and invention,” Nina said. “I look forward to working with the talented team to build a strong global brand and market demand for using WSO2’s game-changing solutions to create and deliver new digital experiences.”

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 enables thousands of enterprises, including hundreds of the world’s largest corporations, top universities, and governments, to drive their digital transformation journeys—executing more than 60 trillion transactions and managing over 1 billion identities annually. Using WSO2 for API management, integration, and customer identity and access management (CIAM), these organizations are harnessing the full power of their APIs to securely deliver their digital services and applications. Our open-source, API-first approach to software that runs on-premises and in the cloud helps developers and architects to be more productive and rapidly compose digital products to meet demand while remaining free from vendor lock-in. WSO2 has over 900 employees worldwide with offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

