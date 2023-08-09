AI Company GEDi Cube and Renovaro Biosciences Announce a Binding, Exclusive Letter of Intent to Merge, Accelerating Fight Against Cancer

Cutting-edge AI/machine learning technology with validation in humans for early diagnosis of lung cancer In silico detection for 12 additional cancers, including pancreatic More than 2,600 proprietary biomarker panels Rapidly expanding to other cancers and diseases

Innovative biotechnology firm with promising pancreatic cancer results projected to begin human studies for several challenging solid tumors by mid-2024

Combination creates potential multiplier effect to accelerate earlier diagnosis, more effective therapy, and precision, in silico drug discovery

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renovaro BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) (formerly NASDAQ: ENOB), an advanced, pre-clinical biotechnology firm in cell, gene and immunotherapy focused on solid tumors with short life expectancy, has executed a binding, exclusive letter of intent to merge a subsidiary with the cutting-edge health AI company GEDi Cube Intl Ltd. The combined company would aim to accelerate diagnosis, enhance treatment effectiveness, discover new therapies, and expand access to life-saving technologies for cancer and other diseases.

“I have been privileged to lead life sciences groups at Intel, Oracle, and most recently, NVIDIA,” said Craig Rhodes, CEO of GEDi Cube International Ltd. “But GEDi Cube's remarkably innovative technology developed over nearly a decade has already validated earlier diagnoses of lung cancer in humans at a leading university hospital and created the technology for 12 additional cancers, including pancreatic and breast cancer, which is very inspiring and exciting."

"We are rapidly expanding our technologies to include other cancers and diseases," Rhodes added. "I believe that uniting with Renovaro BioSciences’ potential solid tumor therapies is not merely synergistic. It could also create a multiplier effect to expedite diagnosis, improve treatment outcomes and discover, in silico, new therapies to improve many lives.”

"Renovaro, Latin for 'renewal,' represents our company’s mission,” Renovaro Biosciences CEO Dr. Mark Dybul said. “Our advanced cell, gene and immunotherapy techniques are designed to reinvigorate the body’s natural tumor-fighting mechanisms. I believe joining forces with GEDi Cube could enhance the efficacy of our upcoming trials and speed up the discovery of novel treatment approaches, thereby extending our life-saving technology to more cancer patients and renewing hope for them and their families,” Dr. Dybul added.

While Renovaro's current results focus on pancreatic cancer, it plans to include other solid tumors with short life-expectancy in the first in human Phase I/IIa studies that are in track to start by mid-2024. The rates of these cancers and other serious health conditions are rising rapidly as many populations are growing older. As a concrete example of a potential multiplier effect, GEDi Cube’s AI technology could potentially enable the combined Company to focus upcoming human trials on the cancers most likely to respond to therapy, expand the database of key markers for earlier diagnosis and disease progression and discover new generations of Renovaro’s treatment approach as well as entirely new therapies.

Dr. Anahid Jewett is a leading cancer immunotherapy researcher at UCLA who has conducted independent, pivotal studies with Renovaro’s technology in different animal models. She has consistently demonstrated 80% to 90% pancreatic tumor reduction in size and weight that was correlated with significant enhancement of key aspects of the immune response. “After decades as a scientist searching for the best ways to translate laboratory studies into life-saving treatments, I am very excited about the possibilities of uniting advanced AI with some of the most promising results we have seen in our pancreatic cancer models with Renovaro’s technology," Dr. Jewett said. "To me, this is the future of medicine.”

