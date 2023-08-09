GraniteShares ETFs Announces Repositioning of U.S. Large Cap ETF

New York, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GraniteShares today announced plans to reposition and rename a large-cap ETF in its fund range: GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSE: XOUT) (the “Fund”). With this repositioning, the firm will change the ticker symbol, investment goal and strategy for the Fund. The index provider for the Fund will change from XOUT Capital, LLC to NASDAQ, Inc. and the underlying index will change as described below.



Effective August 15, 2023, the Fund will begin to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an index called the Nasdaq US Large Cap Select Disruptors Index (the “New Index”).

The New Index is designed to provide exposure to some of the most disruptive companies in the US market. To be included in the index, stocks are ranked and selected using a multi-factor scoring model to capture 'disruption' across all three stages of the business lifecycle (Infancy, Expansion & Maturity). The New Index includes 50 companies with the highest 'Disruption Scores' among US large cap stocks.

Concurrently, the Fund’s name will change to “GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF” and its new ticker symbol will be “DRUP”. The Fund’s shares will continue to be listed for trading on The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The Fund’s CUSIP is not expected to change.

About GraniteShares

GraniteShares is an independent ETF issuer headquartered in New York City.

GraniteShares U.S. ETF offering is presented below:

ETF NAME TICKER UNDERLYING STOCK MANAGEMENT FEE/TOTAL EXPENSES GraniteShares 1.75x Long AAPL Daily ETF AAPB Apple 0.99%/1.15 % GraniteShares 1.75x Long BABA Daily ETF BABX Alibaba 0.99%/1.15 % GraniteShares 1.5x Long COIN Daily ETF CONL Coinbase 0.99%/1.15 % GraniteShares 1.5x Long META Daily ETF FBL Meta 0.99%/1.15 % GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF NVDL NVIDIA 0.99%/1.15 % GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF TSL Tesla 0.99%/1.15 %





ETF NAME TICKER EXPOSURE MANAGEMENT FEE/TOTAL EXPENSES GraniteShares Gold Trust BAR Gold 0.17 % GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF COMB Broad Commodities 0.25 % GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF HIPS High Income 0.70%/3.19 % GraniteShares Platinum Trust PLTM Platinum 0.50 % GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF DRUP U.S. Large Cap 0.60 %





