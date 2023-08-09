Pineapple Inc. Completes Name & Domicile Change Through FINRA

Company’s corporate action completes regulatory review resulting in name change to Pineapple, Inc. and domicile change to Nevada

LOS ANGELES, CA, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PINEAPPLE, INC. (OTC Pink: PNPL) (the “Company” or “Pineapple”), a company in the legal cannabis industry that focuses on non-plant touching activities, such as leases to licensed cannabis operators, online and in-store hemp-derived CBD transactions, and cannabis business licensing and consulting services, announced the corporate action consent of its name change to Pineapple, Inc. (formerly Pineapple Express, Inc.), and also a domicile change to Nevada (formerly Wyoming).

Company management confirmed the corporate action will be announced on the FINRA Daily List today and will be effective August 10, 2023.

“We couldn’t be happier with the results of our hard work and determination. Within the last 6 months we have cleared FINRA’s 211 process in becoming a publicly quoted company, elevated our status with our marketplace by removing an advisory on our company’s information page, filed an application with our marketplace to elevate our tier to OTCQB, and finally received this consent to our corporate action that was initially filed over 3 years ago,”stated Company Chairman, Matthew Feinstein.

CEO Shawn Credle added, “Our perseverance is noteworthy and our dedication to our shareholders is unparalleled within the micro-cap public company space.”

About Pineapple, Inc.

Pineapple, Inc. (the “Company” or “Pineapple”) is based in Los Angeles, California. The Company procures and leases properties to licensed cannabis operators and through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pineapple Wellness, inc., provides nationwide hemp-derived CBD sales via online (Pineapplewellness.com) and in-store transactions at Pineapple’s flagship CBD retail location near Beverly Hills,, CA. Through another subsidiary, Pineapple Express Consulting Inc., it also offers cannabis business licensing and consulting services. The Company’s executive team blends enterprise-level corporate expertise with decades of combined experience operating in the tightly-regulated cannabis industry.

Forward-Looking Statements:

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “potential”, “possible”, “probable”, “believes”, “seeks”, “may”, “might”, “will”, “will likely result”, “would”, “should”, “could”, continue”, “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to changes in economic conditions, competition and other risks including, but not limited to, those described from in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 5, 2023, and other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Company Contact:

Matthew Feinstein, Director

Pineapple, Inc.

Office: 877-310-PNPL