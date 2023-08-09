A.I.M. Health Selects CareCloud to Enhance Patient Experience and Expand Reach

SOMERSET, N.J., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced Alternative Integrative Medicine Alternative Integrative Medicine (A.I.M. Health), an ambulatory care facility in Rhode Island specializing in pain management through complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) care, has chosen CareCloud’s technology-enabled revenue cycle management. A.I.M. Health has also embraced integrable cutting-edge solutions offered through CareCloud’s renowned talkEHR suite that are designed to revolutionize their entire RCM process, optimize operational efficiency, and elevate their patient experience to new heights.



This collaboration also allows A.I.M. Health to enter the primary care market, expanding its service offerings to cater to a broader patient base.

"We are thrilled to partner with CareCloud to enhance our operational efficiency and elevate the patient experience at A.I.M. Health," said Brandon Nowak, owner of A.I.M. Health. "CareCloud's comprehensive suite of solutions, including their cutting-edge technology-enabled RCM, is a perfect fit for our needs, and we are confident it will help us achieve our goals for growth and expansion."

By leveraging CareCloud's technology-enabled RCM, A.I.M. Health will significantly improve their revenue management processes. The advanced RCM solution streamlines billing, reduces administrative burdens, and optimizes revenue capture, resulting in faster reimbursement and increased financial stability for the practice. This allows A.I.M. Health to focus more on delivering top-notch pain management and CAM care services, while ensuring a seamless and hassle-free financial experience for their patients.

In addition to RCM, A.I.M. Health benefits from integrating CareCloud’s other talkEHR platform components, including practice management, electronic health records, telehealth, eRX, and eClaims. This comprehensive ecosystem complements and enhances the RCM process, digitizing patient health records, facilitating virtual consultations, and enabling electronic prescription management. These improvements contribute to a more efficient and patient-centric approach to healthcare, ultimately leading to higher patient satisfaction.

A.I.M. Health's decision to adopt CareCloud's platform follows a thorough evaluation of their previous system's limitations and competitive alternatives. Their previous software failed to meet expectations for chiropractic care, prompting A.I.M. Health to seek a more tailored solution. CareCloud, known for its commitment to meeting specialized healthcare needs, designed a package specifically tailored to accommodate A.I.M. Health's four locations and four specialties.

"We are committed to providing A.I.M. Health with the solutions they need to succeed," said Carinda Cox, vice president of sales operations at CareCloud. "Our ONC-certified talkEHR platform is designed to be flexible, scalable, and affordable, ensuring it can grow with A.I.M. Health as they expand their reach. We are confident this partnership will be a win-win for both organizations."

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

