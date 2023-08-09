Cell Dissociation Market is Expected to Reach $1.4 Billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the cell dissociation industry is poised for transformative growth, driven by advancements in biotechnology and tissue engineering. Innovative techniques utilizing enzymatic and mechanical dissociation methods will revolutionize cell isolation, enabling more efficient and gentle extraction of cells from complex tissues. This will have profound implications across various sectors, from regenerative medicine and drug development to personalized therapies. The industry's evolution will be characterized by automated and high-throughput dissociation platforms, offering researchers and clinicians unprecedented access to diverse cell populations, accelerating scientific discovery and paving the way for tailored treatments that harness the full potential of cellular therapies.

Cell Dissociation market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $0.6 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $1.4 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Growing focus on personalized medicine is set to drive the market growth. Novel cell dissociation technologies are being developed to address the research needs of developing personalized medicine. Advent of new cell dissociation technologies is expected resolve the limitations of personalized cancer treatment.

Cell Dissociation Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $0.6 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $1.4 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Tissue Type, Application, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and MEA Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Advancements in non-enzymatic tissue dissociation Key Market Drivers Increase in recombinant therapeutics sourced from mammalian cells

Cell Dissociation market major players covered in the report, such as:

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Corning Incorporated (US)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

STEMCELL Technologies (Canada)

PromoCell GmbH (Germany)

Miltenyi Biotec (Germany)

ATCC (US)

HiMedia Laboratories (India)

PAN-Biotech (Germany)

CellSystems GmbH (Germany)

AMSBIO (England)

Neuromics (US)

VitaCyte LLC. (US)

ALSTEM (US)

Biological Industries (Israel)

Gemini Bio (US)

Innovative Cell Technologies Inc. (US)

Central Drug House (P) Ltd. (India)

Worthington Biochemical Corporation (US)

Capricorn Scientific (Germany)

Abeomics (US)

Genlantis Inc. (US)

and Among Others

This research report categorizes the cell dissociation market into the following segments and subsegments:

Product

Enzymatic Dissociation Agents

Collagenase

Trypsin

Papain

Elastase

DNase

Hyaluronidase

Other Enzymes

Non-Enzymatic Dissociation Agents

Instruments & Accessories

Tissue Type

Connective Tissues

Epithelial Tissues

Other Tissues

Application

Tissue dissociation

Cell detachment

End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies

Research and Academic Institutes

Other End Users

Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy RoE

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The key stakeholders in the Cell Dissociation market include:

Research Institutions and Laboratories: These entities use cell dissociation techniques to isolate and study specific cell types for various research purposes, contributing to advancements in science and medicine.

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies: These companies leverage cell dissociation methods to develop new drugs, conduct preclinical testing, and explore therapeutic applications, driving innovation in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors.

Reagent and Equipment Suppliers: Suppliers of enzymes, chemicals, instruments, and other necessary tools for cell dissociation play a pivotal role in enabling efficient and effective cell isolation processes.

Regulatory Agencies and Ethics Committees: These stakeholders ensure that cell dissociation methods are used safely, ethically, and in compliance with established guidelines, maintaining the integrity of research and applications.

Healthcare Providers and Clinicians: Dissociated cells are used in diagnostics, personalized medicine, and regenerative therapies, making healthcare providers and clinicians crucial in translating dissociation techniques into practical medical applications.

Investors and Funding Organizations: Investors provide financial support that drives research, development, and innovation in cell dissociation technologies, influencing the direction and pace of advancements in the field.

Patients and Patient Advocacy Groups: As potential beneficiaries of advancements in cell dissociation, patients and their advocates have a vested interest in the responsible and effective use of these techniques for improved treatments and outcomes.

Academic and Industry Researchers: Scientists and researchers across academia and industry utilize cell dissociation methods to explore cellular functions, disease mechanisms, and potential therapeutic interventions, contributing to the expansion of knowledge.

Educational Institutions: These institutions train future scientists, technicians, and healthcare professionals in the principles and techniques of cell dissociation, ensuring a skilled workforce to sustain the field's growth.

Government Agencies: Government bodies influence the funding, regulation, and oversight of cell dissociation research and applications, contributing to the overall development and responsible use of these technologies.

Non-Profit Organizations: Organizations focused on specific diseases or scientific advancement may support research and advocacy related to cell dissociation, furthering the understanding and application of these methods.

These stakeholders collectively shape the Cell Dissociation market's trajectory, from scientific discovery and innovation to practical applications in medicine and industry.

Recent Developments:

In 2020, Miltenyi Biotec launched automated and closed adherent cell culture solutions on CliniMACS Prodigy.

In 2020, Merck the company expanded its Life Sciences production facilities in Danvers, Massachusetts, and Jaffrey, New Hampshire (US).

In 2020, STEMCELL Technologies partnered with CollPlant to secure CollPlant rhCollagen for STEMCELL’s use in cell culture applications.

In 2021, Danaher (Cytiva) partnered with Diamyd Medical, wherein Diamyd selected Cytiva’s FlexFactory platform for making precision medicine type-1 diabetes vaccines.

In 2021, Danaher (Cytiva) collaborated with the Government of Telangana (India) to strengthen the biopharma industry in India with new labs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Cell Dissociation Market:

Question 1: What is the projected market value of the global cell dissociation market?

Answer: The global market of cell dissociation is projected to reach USD 1.4 Billion by 2028.

Question 2: What is the estimated growth rate (CAGR) of the global cell dissociation market for the next five years?

Answer: The global cell dissociation market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8% from 2023 to 2028.

Question 3: Who are the major players offering cell dissociation in the market?

Answer: Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Corning Incorporated (US), and Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Question 4: Which type of segment of the global cell dissociation market is expected to witness the highest growth?

Answer: The tissue dissociation segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Question 5: Which end user segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

Answer: The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the global cell dissociation market based on product, tissue type, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the total market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of market segments with respect to four main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market shares, and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, regulatory approvals, and agreements in the cell dissociation market

