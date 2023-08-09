Wet Wipes Market Set to Soar Past USD 29.7 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Wet Wipes market size is expected to reach USD 29.7 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 3.6% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The convenience and portability, increasing hygiene awareness, growth in the beauty and personal care industry, changing lifestyles and busy schedules, rising demand for on-the-go cleaning products, expansion of the baby care products sector, innovations in eco-friendly and biodegradable wipes, healthcare applications and infection prevention needs, adoption among elderly and disabled populations, targeted marketing and product diversification is fueling the market's growth.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Wet Wipes market , growing demand for natural and organic ingredients, development of flushable and biodegradable wipes, rise of e-commerce and online sales channels, focus on sustainable packaging solutions, incorporation of advanced technologies in manufacturing, introduction of specialized wipes for specific applications, increased emphasis on dermatologically tested products, expansion into emerging markets, collaborations between brands and influencers for marketing, and the integration of antibacterial and disinfectant features in wipes, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Wet wipes are moistened pieces of non-woven fabric that are used for cleaning or hygienic purposes. They are typically made from a blend of cellulose fibers and water, and may also contain emollients, fragrances, and preservatives. Wet wipes can be used for a variety of purposes, such as cleaning hands, faces, and bodies; removing makeup; and cleaning surfaces.

Prominent Players in Wet Wipes Market

Kimberly-Clark

Procter & Gamble

Johnson & Johnson

Unicharm

SCA

Seventh Generation

Pampers

Huggies

Goodwipes

Water Wipes

Babyganics

Honest Company

Earth's Best

Hello Bello

Up&Up

Target

Walmart

Whole Foods Market

Walgreens

CVS Health

Personal Care Wipes Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Personal Care wipes dominated the global online market due to increasing hygiene awareness and on-the-go cleaning needs. With the rising emphasis on cleanliness and sanitation, especially in the wake of global health concerns, household cleaning wipes and disinfectant wipes have gained popularity. Similarly, industrial wipes are crucial in various sectors such as manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare for tasks like equipment cleaning and surface disinfection.

Personal Hygiene and Beauty are the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, personal hygiene and beauty are the leading segment due to the growing focus on personal grooming are likely to drive sales in this segment. Wet wipes offer convenient solutions for makeup removal, cleansing, and freshening up, making them appealing to a wide range of consumers.

Asia-Pacific is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

The Asia-Pacific region, with its large and diverse population, is a strong contender for dominating the wet wipes market. Rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, and a growing middle class contribute to increased demand for convenient cleaning and personal hygiene products. Moreover, rising hygiene awareness and the adoption of Western-style personal care practices could further boost the demand for wet wipes in this region.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Wet Wipes market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Wet Wipes.

Key Developments in Wet Wipes Market

In January 2023, Kimberly-Clark acquired Goodwipes, a leading natural and organic wet wipes brand. The acquisition will help Kimberly-Clark to expand its portfolio of natural and organic wet wipes and to reach a wider range of consumers.

In February 2023, Procter & Gamble acquired Water Wipes, a leading baby wet wipes brand. The acquisition will help P&G to expand its portfolio of baby wet wipes and to reach a wider range of parents.

Key Questions Answered in Wet Wipes Market Report

What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

