FloQast Announces “TakeControl: Charting the Future of Accounting” to Discuss Today’s Rapidly-Changing Industry with Business Leaders, Product Experts, and FloQast Users

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast, a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, today announced that it will host its annual user conference, TakeControl , on September 13-14, 2023. The virtual event will bring together FloQast customers, partners, and industry experts to discuss the latest trends in finance and accounting, connect with product experts, and will unveil several new FloQast solutions — including FloQast’s vision for the future of generative AI and accounting. This year’s theme is “Charting the Future of Accounting,” and participants will explore innovative ways to stay up-to-date in today’s evolving accounting landscape and propel their businesses forward.



“We are excited to host TakeControl this year and provide our community with an opportunity to learn, network, and collaborate,” said Mike Whitmire, CEO of FloQast. “The event will feature a variety of sessions that will help attendees stay ahead of the curve in an industry filled with growing business uncertainty, rapid technology growth, and an ongoing battle to find and maintain talent.”

The agenda for TakeControl includes:

A keynote from Chief Executive Officer Mike Whitmire and an in-depth discussion with Chief Product Officer Chris Sluty, and Chief Technology Officer Cullen Zandstra on the future of accounting and generative AI in the finance and accounting space

Special presentations from Peloton Instructor, Training Specialist, and former CPA Matt Wilpers and author, education innovator, and forensic accounting expert Kelly Richmond Pope

The unveiling of several new FloQast solutions and innovations

The announcement of the winners of FloQast’s customer-nominated 2023 Operational Excellence Accounting Awards , including Controller of the Year

This year's event also features sponsors Oracle NetSuite, Donnelley Financial Solutions, CrossCountry Consulting and LucaNet AG.

In addition to the sessions, attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with FloQast product experts at the virtual Genius Bar for an opportunity to have specific questions answered and learn more about how FloQast can help streamline your accounting operations.

TakeControl attendees will have the opportunity to earn up to 16 CPE credits for their attendance and participation. TakeControl will also include sessions for accounting professionals in the EMEA region who can earn up to 3 CPD credits.

TakeControl is a free event, and registration is now open. For more information on TakeControl, including a full detailed schedule of the two-day event, please visit floqast.com/takecontrol .

About FloQast

FloQast, a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, delivers an Accounting Operations Platform that enables organizations to operationalize accounting excellence. Trusted by more than 2,300 accounting teams – including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake – FloQast was built by accountants, for accountants to enhance the way accounting teams work. FloQast enables customers to streamline and manage the Financial Close, Finance and Accounting Operations, and Compliance Programs. With FloQast, teams can manage every aspect of the month-end Close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration throughout the financial function. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.