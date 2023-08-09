Global Litigation Funding Investment Market is poised to touch US$ 24.3 billion by the end 2028, driven by increasing awareness about litigation financing

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report titled “ Global Litigation Funding Investment Market Analysis and Forecast , 2019-2028” assesses the global market based on type, enterprise size, end user, and region, analysis by RationalStat . A comprehensive report provides a detailed historical and future market size with a comprehensive market trend analysis. The market share analysis, service provided by top companies, an overview of the competition, strategic imperatives, key end users, potential growth areas, and competition analysis for the target players evaluated in the global litigation funding investment market study.

Market Overview and Dynamics: Expansion of the legal service sector coupled with the increasing need for cost-effective litigation financing

The global litigation funding investment market is estimated at US$ 15.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a growth rate of around 9% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The expansion of the legal services sector globally is positively influencing the litigation funding investment market growth. The growth of the legal services sector and the increasing number of complex legal cases being filed are driving the demand for litigation funding. Moreover, with the cost of litigating a case continuing to rise, many parties are looking for cost-effective financing options to support their legal endeavors, thus providing necessary thrust to market growth.

Additionally, the growing demand for alternative funding options available is also acting as a major factor for the litigation funding investment market growth in recent years. As traditional funding sources, such as banks and venture capital firms, become increasingly difficult to secure, many businesses and individuals are turning to litigation funding as a means of financing their lawsuits.

Further, the market is growing as a result of the claimants’ increasing demand for litigation finance, which is driven by both people’s and organizations’ surge in legal fees, as well as the desire to use litigation investment as a means of generating money. Investors and companies alike are becoming more and more interested in litigation financing, which is also creating new investment opportunities, thus helping the market to grow significantly.

Segmental Analysis

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment accounted for holding a significant share of the global litigation funding investment market on the back of the rising number of litigation cases they have to fight owing to a huge service or product portfolio along with their global presence.

On the basis of end user, the media & entertainment segment is estimated to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period owing to rising cases of trademark and copyright infringements across the industry

Based on the region, North America is expected to hold a significant share of the global litigation investment market over the forecast period. The market is expected to grow in the region over the next few years as a result of a growing portfolio of litigation funding or portfolio finance trends among investors and rising end-user demand for litigation funding investments, including those in the BFSI, media & entertainment, IT & telecommunication, and other sectors.





Competition Analysis

The global litigation funding investment market is characterized by the presence of various players operating in the market. These players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global litigation funding investment market include,

In Jan 2022, Fintech start-up LegalPay launched an interim finance healthcare-focused fund for retail investors where they can participate by investing a minimum of INR 10,000 per opportunity in asset-backed legal and debt financing asset classes through fractional ownership. LegalPay targets mid-market companies, including MSMEs, undergoing insolvencies, requiring INR 1 Mn – INR 50 Mn.

In July 2022, The London-based claimant law firm taking on mining giant BHP in a £5 Bn suit is set to receive an extra £100 Mn in funding from investment firm North Wall Capital. The move marks a significant expansion in the funding relationship between North Wall, a self-described ‘special situations’ investor, and PGMBM, which has brought group cases against a number of major corporations including Volkswagen, British Airways, and Bayer court.



Some of the prominent players that contribute significantly to the global litigation funding investment market include Parabellum Capital, Bentham Capital, Juridica Brickell Key, Burford Capital LLC, Woodford Litigation Funding Ltd, Apex Litigation Finance, Omni Bridgeway, Vannin, Augusta Ventures, Longford Capital Management LP, Calunius Capital, Harbour Litigation Funding Ltd, and Others.

RationalStat has segmented the global litigation funding investment market based on type, enterprise size, end user, and region.

By Type Commercial Litigation International Arbitration Bankruptcy Claim Personal Injury

By Enterprise Size Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Large enterprises

By End User Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Sector (BFSI) Continue!



Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

