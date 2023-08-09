Academic Labs Expands Online Presence with Rapid Growth on Telegram and Strategic Collaboration with Digital Gurukul

Singapore, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Academic Labs, pioneers in leveraging AI and Web3 technologies for education, has recently unveiled a new Telegram group that has ignited widespread interest among global education enthusiasts. Within just a few days of its launch on August 4, 2023, the group has amassed over 2,000 members, highlighting the immense appeal of these cutting-edge technologies in transforming the educational realm.



The Telegram group, located at [ https://t.me/academic_labs ](https://t.me/academic_labs), serves as a dynamic hub for educators, students, and tech aficionados to converse about the transformative effects of AI and Web3 on education. The swift influx of members highlights the growing appeal of these cutting-edge technologies' potential to remodel the educational realm.









Figure 1: Snapshot of the Academic Labs' Telegram Group

At the forefront of reimagining education through the power of decentralisation and AI, Academic Labs employs blockchain technology for enhanced security and transparency. Simultaneously, it uses AI to create personalised, adaptive learning experiences, addressing prevailing challenges in the educational sector.

The pioneering approach to education espoused by Academic Labs is gaining significant momentum, as demonstrated by the rapid growth of its newly launched Telegram group and heightened activity across other social platforms.

In tandem with the vibrant growth of its Telegram community, Academic Labs is also making strides on Twitter. Within a week of announcing open testing, the platform's follower count has seen a significant surge. This impressive growth, particularly for a newly launched account, reflects the compelling allure of Academic Labs' mission and the insightful, relevant content it shares.











Figure 2: Screenshot of Academic Labs' Twitter Feed

In addition to the exciting developments on Telegram and Twitter, Academic Labs is also broadening its reach through strategic collaborations. Recently, a partnership with Digital Gurukul, a leading digital skills training institute in India, has opened up new opportunities for Academic Labs to bring its innovative educational approach to the South Asian market.This partnership, boosted by Digital Gurukul's official collaboration with the Government of India Ministry of Corporate Affairs, opens new avenues for Academic Labs to introduce its pioneering educational approach to the South Asian market.









Figure 3: Digital Gurukul Website Snapshot

Digital Gurukul, with its distinct culture of learning and mentorship, has successfully educated over 44,850 students spanning 105 cities across Asia, and facilitated the launch of over 1,250 digital startups. This partnership aligns perfectly with Academic Labs' vision of promoting educational equality and accessibility. Not only does it extend Academic Labs' influence, but it also brings a wealth of diverse perspectives and insights to their community, further enhancing their mission to democratise education.

As AI and Web3 technologies continue to evolve and push boundaries, Academic Labs stands at the forefront of this educational revolution, paving the way for a more accessible, engaging, and effective learning environment.



About Academic Labs:

Academic Labs is an innovative company at the forefront of educational transformation. With a focus on harnessing the power of blockchain technology, AI, and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), Academic Labs has developed a groundbreaking educational platform that aims to make learning more engaging, effective, and accessible for everyone.

The platform's native governance token, ACAD, is set to revolutionize the educational landscape by incentivizing and rewarding users for their contributions and achievements. The thriving platform has already attracted significant investments from notable sources such as Kingston Kwek, linked to City Developments - one of Singapore's leading property conglomerates, and the Citystate Group, a diversified business conglomerate with interests in various sectors.



In addition to its impressive financial backing, Academic Labs has also established strategic collaborations with institutions like NOVALeaf and Digital Gurukul, bolstering its global reach. The platform's open testing initiative and its rapidly expanding presence on social media platforms such as Telegram and Twitter further underscore its potential to disrupt the education industry.

With its innovative approach to learning and strong commitment to continuous improvement, Academic Labs stands poised to redefine the way we learn and interact with knowledge, making it a game-changer in the global edtech industry.



