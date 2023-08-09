New York, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Retinal Disorder Treatment Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483156/?utm_source=GNW



Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period on account of the increasing prevalence of retinal disorders, the aging population, advancements in healthcare technology, and rising healthcare expenditure, among others.The aging population is another factor driving the retinal disorder treatment market.



As people age, their risk of developing retinal disorders such as AMD and diabetic retinopathy increases.According to the National Eye Institute, the prevalence of AMD increases from 2% in people aged 50-59 years to 30% in people aged 75 years and older.



This trend is expected to continue as the global population ages, thereby supporting the growth of global retinal disorder treatment market for the next few years.

Additionally, increasing research and development activities by various companies operating in the market and academic & research institutions across the globe for the identification and development of new treatments for retinal disorders or to improve the safety and efficacy of existing treatments is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of global retinal disorder treatment market during the forecast period. According to clinicaltrials.gov, as of March 2023, there are around 1,198 studies in different phases of development related to retinal disorders treatment across the globe.

Rising healthcare expenditure is another factor driving the global retinal disorder treatment market.As healthcare expenditure increases, more resources are being dedicated to the development and commercialization of new therapies and technologies for retinal disorders.



According to the National Health Expenditure Account, total healthcare expenditure in the United States reached USD 3.8 trillion in 2019.

Growing Prevalence of Retinal Disorders

Retinal disorders are a group of conditions that affect the retina, the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye.These conditions can cause a range of symptoms, from mild vision impairment to complete blindness, and are a leading cause of visual impairment worldwide.



According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 253 million people worldwide live with visual impairment, of whom 36 million are blind. Retinal disorders are a significant contributor to these numbers, with conditions such as age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and retinal detachment among the most common causes of visual impairment and blindness.

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a progressive degeneration of the retina that affects mostly older adults, is a leading cause of visual impairment in developed countries.According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, an estimated 11 million people in the United States have some form of AMD, with that number expected to increase as the population ages.



Diabetic retinopathy, a complication of diabetes that can cause progressive damage to the retina, is another common cause of visual impairment and blindness worldwide.According to the International Diabetes Federation, an estimated 463 million people worldwide have diabetes, with that number expected to rise to 700 million by 2045.



Of these, up to one-third are at risk of developing diabetic retinopathy, with an estimated one in three people with diabetes already experiencing some form of vision loss.Other retinal disorders, such as retinal detachment and retinitis pigmentosa, are less common but can still have a significant impact on a person’s vision and quality of life.



Retinal detachment, a separation of the retina from the underlying tissue, affects approximately one in every 10,000 people, while retinitis pigmentosa, a genetic disorder that causes progressive vision loss, affects an estimated one in every 3,000 to 4,000 people. The increasing prevalence of retinal disorders among the population will contribute to an increase in demand for treatments, thereby driving the growth of global retinal disorder treatment market.

Advancements in Healthcare Technology

Advancements in healthcare technology are driving the global retinal disorder treatment market.New therapies and technologies are emerging that offer improved outcomes for patients with retinal disorders.



For example, anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) therapy has revolutionized the treatment of AMD, helping to slow the progression of the disease and improve vision. Additionally, retinal implants and assistive devices are providing new options for patients with severe vision loss, in turn supporting the growth of global retinal disorder treatment market.

Additionally, assistive technologies such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) are being developed to help patients with retinal disorders.These technologies can simulate visual environments and provide feedback to help patients navigate their surroundings.



For example, a VR headset can simulate a busy street, allowing patients to practice crossing the road safely. This, in turn, is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of global retinal disorders treatment market in the next few years.

Supportive Government Initiatives

Retinal disorders are a major cause of visual impairment and blindness worldwide, affecting people of all ages and demographics.While there are several effective treatments available for retinal disorders, access to these treatments varies widely across different countries and regions.



In developed countries such as the United States, Canada, and much of Western Europe, retinal disorder treatment is generally well-established and widely available.In developing countries, however, access to retinal disorder treatment is often limited by a lack of resources, infrastructure, and trained healthcare professionals.



Many people with retinal disorders in these countries are unable to receive the care they need, leading to a higher incidence of vision loss and blindness.

To address this disparity, several organizations and government initiatives have been established to improve access to retinal disorder treatment in developing countries.One such initiative was the World Health Organization’s Vision 2020 program, which aimed to eliminate avoidable blindness by the year 2020.



The program focused on improving access to eye care services in developing countries, including those related to retinal disorders.Similarly, in China, the government has launched a nationwide program to improve access to eye care services, including those related to retinal disorders.



The program includes the establishment of more than 300 specialized eye hospitals across the country, as well as the training of thousands of ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals.Additionally, in India, the government has established several national programs to provide free or low-cost eye care services to underserved populations.



These programs include mobile eye clinics, telemedicine services, and subsidies for cataract surgery and other eye surgeries. Also, the National Eye Institute in the US funds research on retinal disorders and provides resources for patients and healthcare professionals. Such initiatives taken by different organizations and governments will increase the access of people to effective retinal treatment, thereby driving the growth of global retinal disorder treatment market.

Market Segmentation

Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market can be segmented by type, dosage form, distribution channel, and by region.Based on type, Global Retinal Disorder Treatment market can be categorized into macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and others.



By dosage form, the Global Retinal Disorder Treatment market can be segmented into gels, eye solutions, capsules & tablets, eye drops, and others.By distribution channel, the Global Retinal Disorder Treatment market can be fragmented into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacy, and retail pharmacies.



Regionally, the global Retinal Disorder Treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.



Market Players

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Graybug Vision, Inc., Shire (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited), Bayer AG, Genentech, Inc., Acucela Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd., Allergan plc. (AbbVie Inc.), among others, are some of the leading players operating in the global Retinal Disorder Treatment market.

Recent Developments

• In 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first gene therapy for an inherited retinal disorder called Leber congenital amaurosis. This therapy, called Luxturna, uses a virus to deliver a healthy copy of a defective gene to the retina, which can improve vision in people with the disorder. Since then, several other gene therapies for retinal disorders have been tested in clinical trials with promising results.

• In 2019, a team of researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles, announced that they had successfully used stem cells to restore vision in mice with retinal degeneration. The researchers hope to begin human clinical trials in the near future.

• In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new drug called Beovu for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, a common retinal disorder that can lead to vision loss. Beovu works by targeting a protein called VEGF, which can cause abnormal blood vessel growth in the retina. The drug has been shown to be effective at reducing the progression of the disease and improving vision in people with wet age-related macular degeneration.



In this report, Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Retinal Disorder Treatment Market, By Type:

o Macular Degeneration

o Diabetic Retinopathy

o Others

• Retinal Disorder Treatment Market, By Dosage Form:

o Gels

o Eye Solution

o Capsules & Tablets

o Eye Drops

o Others

• Retinal Disorder Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Hospital Pharmacy

o Online Pharmacy

o Retail Pharmacy

• Retinal Disorder Treatment Market, By Region:

o North America

o United States

o Canada

o Mexico

o Europe

o France

o Germany

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483156/?utm_source=GNW



