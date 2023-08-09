New York, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polymer Based Wound Dressings Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483155/?utm_source=GNW



Global Polymer Based Wound Dressings Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period on account of the increasing demand for advanced wound care products and the growing incidence of chronic wounds.The rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity, which increase the risk of developing chronic wounds, is also driving the growth of the market.



The increasing elderly population, which is more prone to developing wounds, is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Wound care is an important aspect of healthcare, and various types of wound dressings have been developed to provide proper wound healing and protection.Polymer-based wound dressings are one of the most advanced types of wound dressings that have gained popularity in recent years due to their many benefits.



Polymer-based wound dressings are made from polymers that provide a moist and flexible environment to the wound, which helps in quick healing.The polymers used in these wound dressings are biocompatible and non-toxic, making them suitable for use in a wide range of wound care applications.



Additionally, these dressings have excellent absorbent properties, which help in controlling the amount of exudate (fluid) produced by the wound. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of global polymer-based wound dressings market in the coming years.

Increasing Development of Polymer Based Wound Dressings

On account of the various benefits associated with polymer-based wound dressings, such as their biocompatibility and role in bringing out faster wound healing, a lot of products are being developed, which in turn is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of Global Polymer Based Wound Dressings Market in the coming years.Some of the commercially available polymer-based wound dressings brands include Cultinova Gel, Biolex, TegaGel, Carrasyn, NuGel,2nd Skin Flexderm, Exu Dry Dressing, CarraSorb, and GRX wound Gel.



These are based on polymeric hydrogels and are having global utilization rate of more than 40%.Similarly, commercially available polymeric film-based dressings brands include Tegaderm, Blister, and Poly Skin II, among others.



AlgiSite, AlgiDerm, Sorbsan, and Kaltostat, among others, are commercially available brands of polymeric alginates. Flexzan, Biopatch, crafoams, biatin, etc., are some of the brand names of currently available polymeric wound dressing materials under the polymeric foams category. Similarly, there are products available under the polymeric hydrocolloids category as well.



The increasing number of branded polymer based wound dressings products being developed is expected to support the demand for global polymer-based wound dressings market.



Increasing Cases of Chronic and Acute Wounds

The increasing cases of chronic and acute wounds among the population worldwide are expected to open new prospects for the growth of global polymer-based wound dressings market.The growing prevalence of different types of cancers worldwide and the use of chemotherapy as a treatment option leads to a lot of chemotherapy peels in patients, which can be treated using polymer-based wound dressings.



Usually, polymeric hydrogels are used in the treatment of chemotherapy peels. According to global cancer observatory, around 19,292 789 new cases of cancers were reported worldwide in 2020.



Besides, the growing incidence rate of chronic ulcers is further expected to support the growth of the polymer based wound dressings market.Varicose veins, obesity, peripheral occlusive disease, and smoking, among others, are some of the factors contributing to different types of chronic ulcers.



Also, burns, skin injuries & tears, surgery defects & wounds, and laser wounds, among others, can all be treated using polymer-based wound dressings, thereby supporting the growth of the polymer based wound dressings market.



Market Segmentation

Global Polymer Based Wound Dressings Market can be segmented by type, mechanism, application, end user, and by region.Based on type, global polymer-based wound dressings market can be categorized into films, foams, hydrogels, alginates, and others.



By mechanism, the global polymer-based wound dressings market can be segmented into antimicrobial, immunostimulant, and others.In terms of application, global polymer-based wound dressings market can be grouped into burns, chronic wounds, skin injuries, ulcers, and others.



By end user, the global polymer-based wound dressings market can be grouped into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others.



Market Players

3M Company, Coloplast A/S, HRA Pharma SAS, Covalon Technologies, Ltd., Smith & Nephew Plc., Sorbsan, ConvaTec Limited, Pfizer, Inc. (Pharmacia), Mölnlycke Healthcare AB, among others, are some of the leading players operating in the global Polymer Based Wound Dressings market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Polymer Based Wound Dressings Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Polymer Based Wound Dressings Market, By Type:

o Films

o Foams

o Hydrogels

o Alginates

o Others

• Polymer Based Wound Dressings Market, By Mechanism:

o Antimicrobial

o Immunostimulant

o Others

• Polymer Based Wound Dressings Market, By Application:

o Burns

o Chronic Wounds

o Skin Injuries

o Others

• Polymer-Based Wound Dressings Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Ambulatory Surgery Centers

o Others

• Polymer Based Wound Dressings Market, By Region:

o North America

o United States

o Canada

o Mexico

o Europe

o France

o Germany

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Polymer Based Wound Dressings Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

