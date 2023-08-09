Global Liquids Storage Industry Capacity to Witness Steady Growth till 2027

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Storage Industry Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries including Details of All Operating, Planned and Announced Terminals to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liquids storage industry is experiencing steady growth, according to the latest report by ResearchAndMarkets.com. The industry's capacity increased from 1,359,167 mcm in 2017 to 1,501,406 mcm in 2022 at an annual average growth rate (AAGR) of 2.0%. It is projected to further increase to 1,692,994 mcm in 2027 at an AAGR of 2.4%.

The United States, China, Japan, the Netherlands, and South Korea are the major countries accounting for 56% of the total liquid's storage capacity in 2022.

Scope of the Report

The report provides updated information on all active, planned, and announced liquids storage terminals globally. It offers capacity data by commodity (crude oil, chemicals, and petroleum products) from 2017 to 2022, with an outlook up to 2027. The report includes key details such as terminal name, operator name, commodity type, and terminal status for all active, planned, and announced liquids storage terminals globally. It also provides a capital expenditure outlook at the global as well as regional level by year and by key countries for planned and announced liquids storage terminals until 2027.

Key Drivers for the Growth

The increasing global demand for liquid storage capacity, especially in major countries like the United States, China, and Japan, is a significant driver for the steady growth of the industry. The rising consumption of crude oil, chemicals, and petroleum products across various industries is fueling the demand for storage facilities.

Furthermore, the growth of the global liquids storage industry is driven by the need to cater to the growing population, urbanization, and industrialization, which result in higher demand for energy and raw materials. The industry also benefits from advancements in technology, enabling more efficient and cost-effective storage solutions.

Regional Growth and Opportunities

The report provides insights into the liquids storage industry's growth in various regions, including Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Central America, Europe, the Former Soviet Union, the Middle East, North America, Oceania, and South America. Each region has its unique market dynamics, and the report assesses key opportunities for growth and investment.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report offers the most up-to-date information available on active, planned, and announced liquids storage terminals globally. Investors and stakeholders can identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry. Decision-makers can use the historic and outlook capacity data to facilitate strategic planning. The report also enables companies to assess key liquids storage terminals data of their peers and competitors.

