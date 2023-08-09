New York, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Plant Based API Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483154/?utm_source=GNW



Global Plant Based API Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period on account of the growing consumer demand for natural and sustainable products.Many consumers are becoming more conscious of the environmental impact of the products they use and are increasingly seeking out natural and sustainable alternatives.



As a result, many pharmaceutical companies are now turning to plant-based APIs to meet this demand and differentiate themselves in the market, thereby supporting the growth of global plant based API market.



Plant-based APIs are derived from natural sources, such as herbs, spices, and other plants, and are used to produce a wide range of pharmaceuticals, including antibiotics, painkillers, and anticancer drugs. The growing demand for eco friendly products and need to achieve sustainability goals among countries and governments worldwide will create lucrative opportunities for the growth of global plant based API market in the next few years.



Another driver of the global plant-based API market is the growing interest in plant-based medicines.Traditional medicine has long relied on the healing properties of plants, and many of these natural remedies have been shown to be effective in treating a wide range of ailments.



As a result, there is growing interest in the development of plant-based medicines, and plant-based APIs are a key component of this trend.



Growing Interest in Plant Based Medicines

Traditional medicine has long relied on the healing properties of plants, and many of these natural remedies have been shown to be effective in treating a wide range of ailments.As a result, there is a growing interest in the development of plant-based medicines, and plant-based APIs are a key component of this trend.



This has in turn led to the development of various plant based pharmaceuticals thereby driving the growth of global plant based active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market. For instance, in 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Epidiolex, a drug made from cannabidiol (CBD), a compound found in the cannabis plant. This drug is used to treat two rare forms of epilepsy, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome, in patients two years of age and older. The approval of Epidiolex marked a significant milestone in the use of plant-based pharmaceuticals in Western medicine. Similarly, in 2020, the FDA approved Sutimlimab, a monoclonal antibody made from tobacco plants, for the treatment of hemolysis in adult patients with cold agglutinin disease (CAD). Sutimlimab is the first plant-based monoclonal antibody to receive FDA approval, and it is a significant step forward in the use of plant-based pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare diseases. Additionally, in 2020, the FDA approved Ferriprox, an iron chelator used to treat patients with transfusional iron overload. Ferriprox is made from a plant-based compound called deferiprone, which is derived from a plant called the yellow fever tree. The approval of Ferriprox provides a new treatment option for patients with transfusional iron overload, which can occur in patients with thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, and other blood disorders.

The increasing interest in plant based pharmaceuticals along with growing demand for plant based products will certainly increase the demand for plant based active pharmaceutical ingredients as well, thereby supporting the growth of global plant based API market.

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and heart disease are on the rise, and there is a growing need for new and effective treatments.Plant based APIs have been shown to have a wide range of health benefits, including anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, and are being used to produce a wide range of pharmaceuticals.



This has in turn contributed to the launch of plant based versions of several medicine or therapies that are used to treat these chronic conditions, thereby creating new prospects for the growth of global plant based API market in the next few years.For instance, Paclitaxel is a chemotherapy drug used to treat various cancers, including breast, ovarian, and lung cancer.



In 2020, a plant-based version of paclitaxel was launched in India.This plant-based version is made from yew trees, which have been used for centuries to treat various ailments.



The plant-based version of paclitaxel is considered to be more sustainable than the traditional synthetic version, as it is produced using renewable resources. Similarly, Digoxin is a medication used to treat heart failure and certain heart rhythm disorders. In 2021, a plant-based version of digoxin was launched in India. The plant-based version is made from a plant called Digitalis lanata, which has been used in traditional medicine for centuries. The plant-based version of digoxin is seen as a more sustainable alternative to the synthetic version, which is produced using petrochemicals.



Advances in Biotechnology and Genomics

The advancement in genomics and biotechnology has enabled the identification and isolation of specific genes responsible for the production of active compounds in plants.This has led to the development of new plant varieties that produce higher quantities of active compounds, which can be used to develop new plant-based APIs, thereby supporting the growth of global plant based API market.



This has also attracted the focus of various small and big companies worldwide making investment into this space and hence supporting the growth of global plant based API market. For example, Israeli biotech company Kaiima Bio-Agritech has developed a platform for the genetic improvement of crops for the production of high-value plant-based APIs, while Canadian biotech company Ceapro has developed a proprietary technology for the extraction of active ingredients from plants for use in pharmaceuticals and other products.



Market Segmentation

Global Plant Based API Market can be segmented by type, by application, and by region.Based on type, the Global Plant Based API market can be categorized into alkaloids, anthocyanins, flavonoids, phenolic acids, terpenoids, lignans and stilbenes, and others.



By application, the Global Plant Based API market can be fragmented into pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, herbal based industries, and others. Regionally, the Global Plant Based API market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.



Market Players

Roquette Frères SA, EVONIK Industries, AG, Cargill, Inc., Kothari Phytochemicals & Industries Ltd, Medipure Pharmaceuticals Inc., Centroflora Group, Arboris, LLCs, BASF SE, Novartis AG, Sanofi SA, GlaxoSmithKline, plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, among others are some of the leading players operating in the Global Plant Based API market.

Recent Developments

• In 2019, a team of researchers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison developed a new platform for producing plant-based APIs using genetically modified tobacco plants. The researchers were able to produce an anti-inflammatory protein called Interleukin-37 (IL-37) in tobacco plants and demonstrated that the protein was able to alleviate symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease in mice.

• In 2019, Sanofi SA announced a USD 640 million (€600 million) investment in its French production sites, with a focus on plant-based APIs for the treatment of rare diseases. The investment will support the development of new plant-based technologies, including the use of algae and other microorganisms to produce APIs. Sanofi has also invested in the production of plant-based insulin, which was approved by the FDA in 2020.

• Novartis has also made significant investments in plant-based APIs in recent years, with a focus on the use of plant cell culture technology. In 2020, Novartis announced a collaboration with Canadian biotech company PlantForm Corporation to develop plant-based biosimilars for the treatment of rare diseases. Novartis has also invested in the development of plant-based vaccines, including a collaboration with Boston-based biotech company VBI Vaccines to develop a plant-based vaccine for COVID-19.

• In 2020, Amyris, a California-based biotechnology company, announced that it had successfully produced a plant-based version of the anti-malarial drug artemisinin. The company used a proprietary yeast strain to produce the drug, which was then licensed to pharmaceutical companies for further development and commercialization.

• In 2021, researchers from the University of Bristol developed a method for producing a key component of the malaria drug artemisinin using genetically modified yeast. This approach offers a more sustainable and cost-effective alternative to traditional methods of producing the drug, which involve extracting it from the artemisia plant



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Plant Based API Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Plant Based API Market, By Type:

o Alkaloids

o Anthocyanins

o Flavonoids

o Phenolic Acids

o Terpenoids

o Lignans and Stilbenes

o Others

• Plant Based API Market, By Application:

o Pharmaceuticals

o Nutraceuticals

o Herbal Based Industries

o Others

• Plant Based API Market, By Region:

o North America

o United States

o Canada

o Mexico

o Europe

o France

o Germany

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Plant Based API Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483154/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________