Leslie Baldwin Joins Associa Cares Board Of Directors

DALLAS, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Cares, the charitable affiliate of Associa and the community management industry’s leading charitable organization, is pleased to announce that Leslie Baldwin, CMCA®, AMS® has joined its board of directors. The mission of Associa Cares is to help families and communities in need as a result of natural and man-made disasters.

Baldwin joined Associa in 2015 as a regional sales director for the central United States and Canada. She was promoted to vice president of sales in 2018 and currently leads a team of 72 sales professionals across North America. Baldwin and her sales team continue to be enthusiastic supporters of Associa Cares and Associa Cares Canada. They have partnered with hundreds of clients and vendors to host fundraising events that have raised thousands of dollars in donations to help Associa Cares continue its mission of helping families and communities in need.

“Leslie is a dedicated leader who strongly believes in our mission of supporting communities,” said Associa Cares President Andrew Fortin, Esq. “We look forward to leveraging her expertise and enthusiasm to continue the growth of Associa Cares.”

