New York, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "ENT Devices Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483153/?utm_source=GNW



Global ENT Devices Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period on account of the rising awareness about hearing loss and speech-related conditions among the population.Additionally, technological advancements have played a key role in the development of new and advanced ENT devices.



These devices offer more accurate diagnosis, minimally invasive treatment, and improved patient outcomes.For instance, digital imaging technology has made it possible to capture high-resolution images of the ear, nose, and throat, making it easier for doctors to diagnose and treat ENT disorders.



Similarly, minimally invasive surgical procedures using specialized instruments have reduced the need for traditional open surgery, leading to faster recovery times and reduced complications. This, in turn, is expected to open new prospects for the growth of global ENT devices market in the coming years.

ENT devices play a crucial role in the diagnosis and treatment of a range of ear, nose, and throat conditions.They are essential tools for healthcare providers to accurately diagnose and effectively treat their patients.



With advancements in technology, ENT devices are becoming more advanced, user-friendly, and effective at improving the quality of life for individuals with hearing and speech-related conditions.

Increasing Prevalence of ENT Disorders

There has been a significant increase in the prevalence of ENT disorders such as hearing loss, tinnitus, chronic sinusitis, and voice disorders in recent years.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 466 million people worldwide have disabling hearing loss, and this number is expected to increase to 900 million by 2050.



This rise in the prevalence of ENT disorders has led to an increased demand for ENT devices that can help in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of these conditions, thereby driving the growth of global ENT devices market.According to National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, around 15% of American adults who are above 18 years of age have reported trouble hearing.



Also, one out of three people in the United States between the ages 65 and 74 has hearing loss, and more than half of the people older than 75 years of age have difficulty in hearing.According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the prevalence of hearing loss is twice as common as diabetes or cancer in the United States.



This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for ENT devices in the coming years, thereby supporting the growth of global ENT devices market through 2028.



Emerging ENT Devices Techniques

The use of cells in ENT Devices has the potential to revolutionize the overall global ENT Devices market.These therapies offer several advantages over traditional wound care methods and have the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes.



As the field of regenerative medicine continues to evolve, the use of cells in ENT Devices is likely to become increasingly common, offering new hope for patients suffering from chronic wounds and creating new prospects for the growth of global ENT Devices market in the coming years.

Aging Population

The aging population is another factor that is driving the demand for global ENT devices market.As people age, they become more prone to ENT disorders such as hearing loss, tinnitus, and chronic sinusitis.



According to the United Nations, the global population aged 60 and above is expected to reach 2.1 billion by 2050, up from 962 million in 2017. This increase in the aging population is likely to lead to a higher demand for ENT devices, thereby supporting the growth of global ENT devices market.



Increasing Awareness

There has been an increasing awareness of ENT disorders and their impact on quality of life.This has led to more people seeking medical attention for these conditions and an increased demand for ENT devices, thereby driving the growth of global ENT devices market.



For instance, campaigns aimed at raising awareness of hearing loss and its impact on social and economic participation have helped to reduce the stigma associated with hearing aids and increase their uptake.



Technological Advancements

Advancements like 3D printing, digital imaging, and telemedicine, among others, are all revolutionizing the field of ENT and creating new prospects for the growth of global ENT devices market. 3D printing has revolutionized the manufacturing of ENT devices, enabling the creation of customized devices that fit the unique anatomy of each patient. For instance, 3D printing has been used to create custom-made ear prostheses for patients with congenital ear deformities or ear amputations. This technology has also been used to create anatomical models for preoperative planning and surgical simulation, improving surgical precision and reducing complications. Digital imaging technology has transformed the diagnosis and treatment of ENT disorders, allowing for more accurate and detailed visualization of the ear, nose, and throat. CT scans and MRI scans have become standard in the diagnosis of complex ENT conditions, while digital otoscopes and nasopharyngoscopes have improved the accuracy of diagnosis and reduced the need for invasive procedures. The rise of telemedicine has made ENT care more accessible, particularly for patients in remote or underserved areas. Telemedicine technology allows doctors to consult with patients and provide diagnosis and treatment remotely, reducing the need for travel and allowing for faster diagnosis and treatment. Remote monitoring of hearing aids and other ENT devices has also become possible, allowing doctors to adjust settings and provide support from a distance. Such advancements are expected to support the growth of global ENT devices market in the coming years.



Market Segmentation

Global ENT Devices Market can be segmented by type, end-user, and by region.Based on type, global ENT Devices market can be categorized into diagnostic devices, surgical devices, hearing aid devices, hearing implants, nasal splints, and others.



Diagnostic devices can be further categorized into rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, robot-assisted endoscopes, and hearing screening devices.The surgical devices can be further segmented into radiofrequency handpieces, otological drill burrs, ENT hand instruments, and others.



The hearing-aid-devices can be grouped into behind-the-ear-aids, in-the-ear-aids, in-the-canal-aids, and on-the-ear-aids.The hearing implants can be further sub-segmented into cochlear implants, bone-anchored hearing systems (BAHS), auditory brainstem implants, and middle ear implants.



Nasal splints can be split into internal nasal splints and external nasal splints. Based on end-user, the global ENT devices can be categorized into hospitals, ENT clinics, ambulatory care settings, and others. Regionally, the global ENT devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.



Market Players

Medtronic Plc, Demant A/S, Sonova Holdings AG, Ambu A/S, GN Store Nord A/S, Olympus Corporation, Starkey Laboratories, Inc., Rion Co., Ltd., Karl Storz Gmbh & Co., KG, Stryker Corporation, WS Audiology A/S, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Johnson & Johnson (Acclarent, Inc.), Cochlear Limited, Smith & Nephew Plc., among others are some of the leading players operating in the global ENT Devices market.

Recent Developments

• OtoSet - An Innovative Ear Cleaning Device OtoSet is a new ear cleaning device that was launched in 2021 by SafKan Health. It is designed to remove earwax safely and efficiently and can be used by patients at home. The device is easy to use and comes with disposable tips, making it a more hygienic option than traditional cotton swabs. OtoSet has already gained popularity in the market due to its effectiveness and ease of use.

• In February 2021, GN Store Nord A/S launched ReSound Key, which is a hearing-aid lineup that provides a value addition to its existing hearing-aid devices technology globally.

• In October 2020, Starkey Hearing Technologies entered into a partnership with an Israel-based company, OrCam Technologies, in order to provide assistive technologies to hearing and visually impaired people. This partnership will enhance OrCam Technologies’ abilities in applying machine learning and advanced technologies such as computer vision which they have earlier developed to transmit the visual world through audio in collaboration with Starkey’s Livio Edge AI hearing aids.

• In September 2020, GN Store Nord A/S launched ReSound ONE Hearing-Aid Device. This hearing-aid device puts an additional microphone inside the ear canal with a microphone and receiver-in-ear design which uses the unique shape of an individual’s ear to collect the sound.

• In July 2020, Cochlear Limited received the US FDA approval for its Cochlear Nucleus Kanso 2 Sound Processor, Nucleus 7 Sound Processor for Nucleus 22 Implant recipients, and Custom Sound Pro fitting software.

• In April 2020, Sonova Holdings AG adopted telemedicine technology and started providing tele-audiology services consisting of a package of its Phonak eSolutions. These solutions will be comprised of online hearing test and real-time remote fitting of hearing-aid devices along with their programming and fine-tuning



Report Scope:



In this report, Global ENT Devices Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• ENT Devices Market, By Type:

o Diagnostic Devices

o Rigid Endoscopes

o Flexible Endoscopes

o Robot Assisted Endoscopes

o Hearing Screening Devices

o Surgical Devices

o Radiofrequency Handpieces

o Otological Drill Burrs

o ENT Hand Instruments

o Others

o Hearing Aid Devices

o Behind-the-ear-aids

o In-the-ear-aids

o In-the-canal-aids

o On-the-ear-aids

o Hearing Implants

o Cochlear Implants

o Bone-Anchored Hearing Systems (BAHS)

o Auditory Brainstem Implants

o Middle Ear Implants

o Nasal Splints

o Internal Nasal Splints

o External Nasal Splints

o Others

• ENT Devices Market, By End User:

o Hospitals

o ENT Clinics

o Ambulatory Care Settings

o Others

• ENT Devices Market, By Region:

o North America

o United States

o Canada

o Mexico

o Europe

o France

o Germany

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global ENT Devices Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483153/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________