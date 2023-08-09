Exploring the Global Sports Luggage Market: Trends, Growth Projections, and Competitor Analysis

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Luggage - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report titled provides a comprehensive analysis of the global sports luggage market across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

The report presents insights into recent, current, and future trends in annual sales of sports luggage products, such as ball sports, golf, racket sports, hockey, and other segments. It offers a 16-year perspective, spanning from 2014 to 2030, highlighting the percentage breakdown of value sales for different regions and years.

The report also covers distribution channels - offline and online. Key competitors and market presence are analyzed for each geographic region. The report serves as a valuable resource for understanding market dynamics and making informed decisions in the sports luggage industry.



Global Sports Luggage Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sports Luggage estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Ball Sports, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Golf segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $555.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR



The Sports Luggage market in the U.S. is estimated at US$555.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$691.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Adidas

ASICS America

Babolat

Bauer Hockey

Dunlop Sport

Grays of Cambridge

Head N.V

Kookaburra Sport

Nike

Prince Global Sports

PUMA

Slazenger

STX

Tecnifibre

Under Armour

VFC

Wilson Sporting Goods

Yonex

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/94vwpw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment