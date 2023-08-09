EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 9 AUGUST 2023 AT 16:25
Eezy Plc - Managers Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Siina Saksi
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Eezy Oyj
LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 36402/6/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-08-09
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 198 Unit price: 2.39 EUR
(2): Volume: 5949 Unit price: 2.39 EUR
(3): Volume: 1 Unit price: 2.39 EUR
(4): Volume: 1980 Unit price: 2.39 EUR
(5): Volume: 2264 Unit price: 2.39 EUR
(6): Volume: 594 Unit price: 2.39 EUR
(7): Volume: 4005 Unit price: 2.39 EUR
(8): Volume: 7009 Unit price: 2.39 EUR
Aggregated transactions (8):
Volume: 22000 Volume weighted average price: 2.39 EUR
Additional information:
Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi