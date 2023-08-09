EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 9 AUGUST 2023 AT 16:25

Eezy Plc - Managers Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Siina Saksi

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Eezy Oyj

LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 36402/6/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-08-09

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000322326

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 198 Unit price: 2.39 EUR

(2): Volume: 5949 Unit price: 2.39 EUR

(3): Volume: 1 Unit price: 2.39 EUR

(4): Volume: 1980 Unit price: 2.39 EUR

(5): Volume: 2264 Unit price: 2.39 EUR

(6): Volume: 594 Unit price: 2.39 EUR

(7): Volume: 4005 Unit price: 2.39 EUR

(8): Volume: 7009 Unit price: 2.39 EUR

Aggregated transactions (8):

Volume: 22000 Volume weighted average price: 2.39 EUR

Additional information:

Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi