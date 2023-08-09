Global Pleated Filters Market Analysis: Growth Projections and Trends Unveiled

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pleated Filters - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global market for pleated filters, including geographic regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

It assesses recent, current, and future trends in annual sales, providing insights into the market's growth potential. The study covers various product types, including pleated filters for air, food & beverage, oil, electronics, industrial applications, chemicals & petrochemicals, oil & gas, power generation, and other applications.

The report offers a 16-year perspective, spanning from 2014 to 2030, highlighting percentage breakdowns of value sales across different regions and years. This analysis helps stakeholders understand the market landscape and make informed decisions.



Global Pleated Filters Market to Reach $19.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Pleated Filters estimated at US$12.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Air Filters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$9.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Food & Beverage Filters segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR



The Pleated Filters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Absolent Group

Airex Filter Corporation

Camfil

Clarcor Air Filtration

Columbus Industries, Inc.

Denso Corporation

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Filtration Group

Freudenberg

Honeywell

Koch Filter

Spectrum Filtration Pvt. Ltd.

Tex-Air Filters

The National Filter Media Corporation (Midwesco Filter Resources Inc)

Troy Filters Ltd.

