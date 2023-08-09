New York, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483150/?utm_source=GNW



Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market are anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.The growing prevalence of animal diseases, leading to high demand for healthier animals and the rising rates of zoonotic diseases, is expected to support the market’s growth over the next few years.



Also, the increasing uptake of livestock ownership is projected to create lucrative growth opportunities in the near future.

Moreover, the fuelling demand for meat and animal-based products, the surge in the use of animals in the agriculture industry, and easy accessibility and affordability of animal growth promoters and performance enhancers are predicted to further drive the market over the years to come. In November 2018, BIOMIN Holding GmbH launched DIGESTAROM DC, a phytogenic feed additive that claims to enhance the growth and performance of livestock animals.

Increasing Demand for Animal-based Products

Animal-based products play a crucial role in driving the global animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market. Animal growth promoters and performance enhancers are primarily used to improve the growth, health, and productivity of livestock, which ultimately leads to increased production of animal-based products.

Meat, milk, and eggs are the most common animal-based products that are produced using these enhancers. These products are in high demand globally due to the increasing population, growing disposable incomes, and changing dietary habits.

Animal growth promoters and performance enhancers are also used to improve animal growth rates, increase feed efficiency, and enhance overall animal health.For example, antibiotics are commonly used to promote growth and prevent diseases in livestock.



Hormones, beta-agonists, and enzymes are also used to enhance animal growth and performance. All these products ultimately result in higher productivity and profitability for producers, benefiting animal-based product businesses.

In addition to improving animal productivity, animal growth promoters and performance enhancers also have a positive impact on animal welfare. By reducing stress and disease, these products can help improve the health and well-being of livestock, which ultimately leads to high-quality animal-based products.

Need to improve efficiency and productivity in the agriculture industry.

Efficiency and productivity are the key drivers in the global animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market. The use of these enhancers can help farmers and producers improve the efficiency and productivity of their operations, leading to higher profits and increased competition in the market.

These enhancers are used to improve animal growth and performance, ultimately leading to increased productivity and profitability.For example, antibiotics can be used to prevent and treat diseases in livestock, which can lead to higher survival rates and better growth rates.



Hormones and beta-agonists can also be used to increase feed efficiency, leading to faster growth rates and less feed required per unit of weight gain.

The need to improve efficiency and productivity in the agriculture industry is driven by several factors, including the growing demand for animal-based products, increasing competition, and rising input costs. Animal growth promoters and performance enhancers can help address these challenges by improving animal health, reducing the incidence of disease, and increasing the efficiency of feed utilization.

Furthermore, the uptake of new technologies and the rise in R&D efforts are leading to the development of new and innovative products, which further contribute to the growth of the market. For example, probiotics and prebiotics are becoming increasingly popular as an alternative to antibiotics, which are increasingly facing scrutiny due to the potential for antibiotic resistance.

Technological Advancements and Increasing R&D Efforts

Technological advancements have a significant impact on the global animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market.The development of new and innovative products and technologies is enabling producers to improve animal health, increase productivity, and enhance the quality of animal-based products.



Advancements in biotechnology, such as genetic engineering and cloning, have enabled the development of new animal growth promoters and performance enhancers that can improve animal health and productivity. For example, genetically modified animals can be developed with enhanced growth rates or disease resistance, which can help improve efficiency and reduce the need for antibiotics.

Furthermore, advancements in precision agriculture and data analytics have enabled producers to optimize their operations and improve productivity.For example, sensors and monitoring systems can be used to track animal health and behavior, enabling producers to identify potential health issues and take corrective measures before they become serious.



Advancements in feed technology and formulation have also played a significant role in the growth of the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market.

The development of new feed additives, such as enzymes and probiotics, can improve the efficiency of feed utilization and enhance animal health, leading to increased productivity and profitability. Technological advancements have also enabled the development of new delivery mechanisms for animal growth promoters and performance enhancers, such as feed additives and injections, which can enhance the efficacy and safety of these products.

Increasing Awareness about Animal Welfare

The awareness regarding animal welfare influences the growth of the global animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market significantly.Consumers are increasingly concerned about the welfare of animals raised for food and are demanding that producers adopt more humane practices.



This has led to a shift toward the use of natural and organic growth promoters and performance enhancers, which are perceived as being more sustainable and ethical. The use of antibiotics and hormones as growth promoters and performance enhancers has faced increasing scrutiny due to concerns regarding their potential impact on animal welfare and human health.

Antibiotic resistance is a growing concern, and the use of antibiotics in animal production has been linked to the development of resistant bacteria that can be transmitted to humans.Hormones have also been linked to negative impacts on animal welfare, such as increased aggression and decreased reproductive performance.



As a result, there is rising interest in alternative approaches to animal growth promotion and performance enhancement that prioritize animal welfare. These approaches include the use of natural and organic feed additives, probiotics, prebiotics, and other natural products that promote animal health and performance without the use of antibiotics or hormones.

Furthermore, some consumers are willing to pay a premium price for products that are certified as being produced using humane practices. This is creating a market for animal-based products that are produced using such methods and, subsequently, driving the uptake of more sustainable and ethical animal production practices, including the use of natural and organic growth promoters and performance enhancers.

Expanding Livestock Population

The livestock population is a significant factor that influences the growth of the global animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market. The size and composition of the livestock population directly impact the demand for animal growth promoters and performance enhancers, as these products are primarily used in the production of animal-based products, such as meat, milk, and eggs.

The global livestock population has been steadily increasing over the years due to the rising demand for animal-based products, driven by population growth and increasing incomes in developing countries.This increase in the livestock population is expected to drive the demand for animal growth promoters and performance enhancers in the near future.



These products are used to improve the productivity of animals, increase their growth rates, and enhance the quality of animal-based products. For example, the use of growth-promoting antibiotics can increase the feed efficiency of animals, resulting in faster weight gain and improved meat quality.

Moreover, the increase in the livestock population is also leading to high demand for animal health products, including vaccines, antibiotics, and other pharmaceuticals. The use of animal health products is essential to maintain the health and welfare of animals and improve their productivity, which in turn drives the demand for animal growth promoters and performance enhancers.

Recent Developments

• Cibenza® DP100: This product, launched by Novus International in 2021, is a combination of enzymes designed to improve the digestibility of poultry feed. The company claims that this product improves feed efficiency and reduces feed costs.

• NutriScience Innovations’ CLOSTAT®: This product, launched in 2019, is a probiotic feed additive for poultry and swine. The company claims that it improves gut health, reduces the risk of disease, and enhances performance.

• Elanco’s Imrestor™: This product, launched in 2018, is a monoclonal antibody that targets a protein that suppresses the cow’s immune system during the transition period. The producer claims that it is a novel approach to improving dairy cow health and productivity, which helps in increasing milk production and reducing the incidence of mastitis.

• Biomin’s Digestarom® DC: This product, launched in 2019, is a photogenic feed additive designed to improve the performance and health of swine and poultry. It contains a blend of essential oils and other natural compounds. The producer claims that it improves gut health and enhances digestion.

• ADM Animal Nutrition’s Axcelera-C®: This product, launched in 2019, is a feed additive for beef cattle designed to improve feed efficiency and weight gain. It contains a blend of organic acids and other compounds. The producer claims that it improves rumen health and nutrient utilization.



Market Segmentation



The global animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market can be segmented by type, animal type, and region.Based on the type, the market can be divided into non-antibiotic growth promoters and antibiotic growth promoters.



Based on animal type, the market can be segmented into poultry, livestock, swine, aquatic animals, and other animals. Regionally, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.



Market Players

Cargill Incorporated., Royal DSM N.V., Elanco Animal Health Incorporated., Boehringer Ingelhem Group., Merck & Co. Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company., Bluestar adisseo company., Alltech Corporation., Evonik Industries AG., and Vetoquinol S A. are some of the leading players in the global animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market, By Type:

o Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters

o Antibiotic Growth Promoters

• Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market, By Animal Type:

o Poultry

o Livestock

o Swine

o Aquatic Animals

o Other Animals

• Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market.



