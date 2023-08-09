Power Semiconductor Market Revenues to Reach USD 49.23 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Power Semiconductor Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 41.81 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 3.66% during the forecast period.

Power semiconductors are devices that provide efficiency and can withstand high voltages and currents with lower losses. These devices can start, stop, and optimize the voltage in electronic systems.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 41.81 billion Market Size (2028) USD 49.23 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 3.66% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growth of vehicle electrification. The goal of carbon emission reduction.

Who are the Top Companies in the Power Semiconductor Market?

The power semiconductor market is concentrated in nature. It comprises various international players. The market witnesses moderately high barriers to entry for new players, where few vendors hold a prominent share. The market is expected to register high demand from new customers in end-user industries, thereby increasing the competitive rivalry.

Significant players in the power semiconductor market are,

Infineon Technologies AG

Texas Instruments Incorporated

QORVO INC.

STMicroelectronics NV

NXP Semiconductors NV

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Renesas Electric Corporation

Broadcom Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd

Semikron Danfoss Holding A/S (Danfoss A/S)

Wolfspeed Inc.

Rohm Co Ltd

Vishay Intertechnology Inc

Nexperia Holding B.V. (Wingtech Technology Co. Ltd)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Littlefuse Inc.

Key Highlights from the Power Semiconductor Market Report :

Demand for MOSFETs as the Main Discrete Semiconductor Component

MOSFETs are used in consumer electronics due to their versatility. They are used in power management applications like voltage reduction and DC-DC conversion. They are ideal for all consumer devices as they can switch power on and off quickly.

The growing sales of consumer electronics like televisions, laptops, and cell phones are propelling the usage of MOSFETs in the consumer electronics sector.

Asia-Pacific to Register Prominent Growth

In Asia-Pacific, growing opportunities in consumer electronics, telecom, and automotive applications are leading to the prominent growth of the market in the region.

Power electronics are becoming popular in EVs, which require high-power energy to rotate electric motors. MOSFETs and IGBT are power electronic switches in power train systems, which are increasingly being used in energy-efficient hybrid EVs in China, India, Japan, and others to reduce environmental pollution.

What are the Latest Developments in the Power Semiconductor Market?

In May 2023, Infineon Technologies AG launched its latest generation of power MOSFETs, the OptiMOS7 40 V MOSFET family, for automotive applications in lead-free and robust power packages.

In May 2023, Toshiba Electronics Europe launched a new 150 V N-channel power MOSFET to provide a high-performance switching power supply to communication base stations.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Power Semiconductor Market Based on Component, Material, End-User Industry, and Geography:

By Component (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Discrete Rectifier Bipolar MOSFET IGBT Other Discrete Components (SiC and GaN) Modules Thyristor IGBT Others Power IC Multichannel Pmics DC/DC Switching Regulators Linear Regulators BMICs Other Components

By Material (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Silicon Silicon Carbide (SiC) Gallium Nitride (GaN)

By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Automotive Consumer Electronics IT and Telecommunications Military and Aerospace Power Industrial Other End-user Industries



By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Power Semiconductor Market Report (2023-2028) .

