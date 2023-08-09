Pallets Market Revenues to Reach USD 126.81 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Pallets Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 92.30 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.56% during the forecast period.

A pallet is a flat panel that supports goods during their transportation through wooden and plastic pallets. The demand for plastic pallets is increasing significantly in various industry verticals. They are more effective than wooden pallets and are more environment-friendly and lightweight.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 92.30 billion Market Size (2028) USD 126.81 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 6.56% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growing demand for plastic pallets. The increasing adoption of pallets in the transportation sector.

Who are the Top Companies in the Pallets Market?

The pallets market is highly fragmented in nature due to the presence of various small and prominent manufacturers. The growing trade between countries is boosting the use of corrugated pallets as sustainable packaging. Market players are engaging in acquisitions and entering agreements to expand their market presence.

Significant players in the pallets market are,

Falkenhahn AG

CABKA Group GmbH

CHEP (Commonwealth Handling Equipment Pool)

Palettes Gestion Services

PalletOne Inc.

Schoeller Allibert Group BV

The Corrugated Pallets Company

ORBIS Corporation

Craemer Holding GmbH

Rehrig Pacific Company Inc.

World Steel Pallet Co. Ltd

Arrington Lumber & Pallet Co. Inc.

LCN Inc.

Loscam Australia Pty Ltd

Key Highlights from the Pallets Market Report :

Demand for Plastic Pallets to Drive the Market

Plastic pallets have more benefits than wooden pallets. They can be recycled easily by melting them and remade into other manufacturing supplies. This helps reduce waste.

Plastic pallets have the ability to store products without any risk of termite or pest infestation.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Massive Growth

The manufacturing industry in India is expected to be among the fastest-growing sectors in the region. Government initiatives like Make in India are boosting domestic manufacturing and bringing foreign investments.

The growth of the industry is driven by increasing domestic consumption, the growing middle-class population, and favorable government policies.

What are the Latest Developments in the Pallets Market?

In February 2023, KraftPal Technologies, a prominent player in corrugated pallets, launched its corrugated pallets, which are an economical and sustainable alternative to traditional wooden pallets.

In August 2022, Silver Oak Services partner’s LLC portfolio company PLA and an asset-based pallet management services company acquired TaylorMade Pallets & Logistics.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Pallets Market Based on Type, End User, and Geography:

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Wood Plastic Other Types

By End User (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Transportation and Warehousing Food and Beverage Pharmaceutical Retail Other End Users

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Pallets Market Report (2023-2028) .

