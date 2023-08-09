India Event and Exhibition Market Revenues to Reach USD 8.71 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ India Event and Exhibition Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 4.75 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 12.90% during the forecast period.



Exhibitions and events are some of the decisive enablers and triggers of the economy. With India being one of the fastest-growing economies, government initiatives to help enterprises in different industries are estimated to improve the need for events and exhibitions in the country. As per Make in India, among the chosen 190 countries, India ranked at 63rd position in the comfort of doing business rank in 2020, which was 142 out of 190 in 2014, a significant improvement of 79 positions. India has a sizable consumer market, and it offers an unparalleled opportunity for enterprises to invest and expand in the country.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 4.75 billion Market Size (2028) USD 8.71 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 12.90% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Rising government initiatives to help enterprises in different industries. India’s a sizable consumer market.

Who are the Top Companies in the India Event and Exhibition Market?

The market is highly fragmented. Owing to the country's unorganized event and organization sector being the same size as the market studied, the competitive rivalry among the organizers is moderately high.

The noteworthy players in the Indian event and exhibition market are:

Percept Limited

Atrri Events

Wizcraft

WoodCraft Event and Entertainment

E factor Entertainment Pvt. Ltd

Cineyug Entertainment Private Limited

Mex Exhibitions Private Limited

Bharat Exhibitions

DNA Entertainment Networks

Wow Events

Procam Running

Pegasus Events Pvt. Ltd

Only Much Louder (OML)

HostIndia Events

TAFCON Projects (India) Pvt. Ltd

70 EVENT MEDIA GROUP

Showtime Event

Oxygen Entertainment

Vajra Events

ABEC Ltd

Messe Muenchen

Informa

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Online Event Ticketing Market Report - The online event ticketing market size is expected to grow from USD 77.49 billion in 2023 to USD 97.36 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.67% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The online event ticketing market size is expected to grow from USD 77.49 billion in 2023 to USD 97.36 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.67% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Virtual Events Market Report - The virtual events market is valued at USD 139.32 billion in 2023 and is expected to register a CAGR of 24.92% during the forecast period to reach USD 526.3 billion by the next five years.

Key Highlights from the India Event and Exhibition Market Report :

Growing Adoption of Geo-cloning for Exhibition Organizers

The geo-cloning concept has gained traction due to increased connectivity and globalization. Geo-cloning is taking an event that works in one city or country and including it in another.

It has also become a go-to strategy for numerous major exhibition organizers looking to expand globally. It comprises reduced risk of a brand-new launch and an existing brand reputation to use as a launchpad.

Consumer Goods and Retail Segment to Dominate the Market

Horizontal marketplaces usually feature various products from industries that are on show for the general public. They are an excellent method to bring together like-minded merchants and customers in one place for an extended time. Numerous visitors like to remain and visit as many vendors as possible.

Consumer exhibitions specify businesses with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to directly contact buyers falling into their target demographics. It frequently yields a greater conversion rate than traditional sales methods. India recognizes the value and reach of such exhibitions and events. Hence, it has prominent fairs, events, and exhibitions held annually.

What are the Latest Developments in the India Event and Exhibition Market ?

In May 2023, Globe-Tech Media Solutions launched a four-day-long engineering expo at the Auto Cluster Exhibition Centre in Pune. It brought together innovative and dynamic stakeholders from the engineering and manufacturing industries, providing industry professionals and buyers with a unique opportunity to exchange ideas and explore the latest trends and technologies in the field.

In April 2023, Qala India introduced an exhibition for fashion designers in Indore at the city’s Radisson Blu, highlighting womenswear, menswear, textiles, and lifestyle goods.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the India Event and Exhibition Market Based on Type, Revenue Stream, and End User:

By Type B2B B2C Mixed/Hybrid

By Revenue Stream Exhibitor Fee Sponsorship Fee Entrance Fee Services

By End User Consumer Goods and Retail Automotive and Transportation Industrial Entertainment Real Estate and Property Hospitality Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Other End Users



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the India Event and Exhibition Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Global Cloud Music Services Market Report - During the time frame of the forecast, the global cloud music services market is expected to register a CAGR of about 13%.

- During the time frame of the forecast, the global cloud music services market is expected to register a CAGR of about 13%. Music Publishing Market Report - The music publishing market is valued at USD 6.41 billion in the current year and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.87% during the forecast period to become 9.12 billion by the next five years.

- The music publishing market is valued at USD 6.41 billion in the current year and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.87% during the forecast period to become 9.12 billion by the next five years. Music Market Report - The music market size is expected to grow from USD 28.29 billion in 2023 to USD 42.62 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.54% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the industry’s competitive landscape.

Attachment