Spacecraft Market Revenues to Reach USD 8.07 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

A spacecraft is utilized in outer space to support a wide range of applications, such as communications, navigation, earth observation, space exploration, meteorology, and transportation of humans and cargo. The market involves satellites, cargo transporters, and human and crew spaceflight. The expansion in space investments by various countries worldwide for space exploration and commercial and military applications is expected to continue to drive the growth of the spacecraft market during the forecast period. Various countries active in the market are collaborating on developing advanced space projects. This is anticipated to generate demand for new space vehicles over the coming years.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 6.65 billion Market Size (2028) USD 8.07 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 3.95% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Fastest Growing Market Latin America Largest Market North America Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The expansion in space investments by various countries worldwide. The increasing number of satellite launches for commercial and defense applications.

Who are the Top Companies in the Spacecraft Market?

The global spacecraft market is highly fragmented, comprising many players.

The noteworthy players holding the global spacecraft market are:

The Boeing Company

Airbus SE

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

Sierra Nevada Corporation

QinetiQ Group

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Berlin Space Technologies GmbH

OHB SE

Blue Origin LLC

Maxar Technologies Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Key Highlights from the Spacecraft Market Report :

Unmanned Spacecraft Holds Highest Market Shares

The unmanned spacecraft segment is estimated to have the highest share in the spacecraft market, and it is estimated to continue its supremacy during the forecast period. This increase is attributed to the increasing expenditure on the space sector and increasing satellite launch programs from space agencies globally.

This segment includes revenues from the launch of satellites, cargo transportation spacecraft, and spacecraft for the deployment of land rovers for planetary exploration missions, etc. Likewise, satellite launches are anticipated to increase in the coming years to support various applications, including military, commercial (like telecommunication), space exploration, etc.

North America to Dominate the Market

North America is anticipated to dominate the spacecraft market during the forecast period due to rising expenditure on the space sector, increasing number of satellite launches for commercial and defense applications, and growing space exploration activities from NASA and SpaceX.

In 2022, the US government spent approximately USD 62 billion on its space programs, making it the nation with the highest space expenditure in the world. In 2022, a total of 186 orbital launches took place globally, in which the United States topped the list with 87 launches.

What are the Latest Developments in the Spacecraft Market ?

In November 2022, SpaceX introduced EUTELSAT HOTBIRD 13G satellite into Geostationary Transfer Orbit.

In March 2022, NASA announced the delay of its first crewed landing of the Artemis program was delayed until 2026 due to the time needed to develop and test the human landing system and NASA's next-generation spacesuits.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Spacecraft Market Based on Type and Geography:

By Type Manned Spacecraft Unmanned Spacecraft

By Geography North America United States Canada Europe United Kingdom Germany France Russia Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia Turkey Egypt Rest of Middle East & Africa Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



