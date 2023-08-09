Retort Packaging Market Revenues to Reach USD 7.17 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Retort Packaging Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 5.08 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period.

Retort packaging involves filling food into metal cans or pouches, which are sealed and heated to high temperatures, making the product commercially sterile. Retort packaging processes are used when a non-sterile product is filled inside a sealed, non-sterile package.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 5.08 billion Market Size (2028) USD 7.17 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 7.12% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growing demand for ready-to-eat meals. Increasing preservation benefits of retort packaging.

Who are the Top Companies in the Retort Packaging Market?

The retort packaging market is highly competitive. It includes major players who are developing innovative and sustainable packaging. Several players are expanding their market presence by securing new contracts and tapping new markets.

Significant players in the retort packaging market are,

Amcor PLC

Constantia Flexibles

Clifton Packaging Group Limited

Clondalkin Industries BV

Coveris Holdings SA

Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation

Mondi PLC

Tetra Pak International SA

Proampac LLC

Sonoco Product Company

Winpak Ltd

Sealed Air Corporation

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Agricultural Packaging Market Report - The agricultural packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The agricultural packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Australia Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Report - The Australian paper and paperboard packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.23% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Key Highlights from the Retort Packaging Market Report :

Demand for Beverages to Witness Prominent Growth

The demand for retort packaging in the beverage sector is increasing due to the low production and shipment costs and ease of handling.

Beverages are packed in lightweight material and are available in improved designs, thereby attracting consumers toward fruit drinks, fiber supplements, and cold-pressed juices.

North America to Hold Solid Market Share

In North America, the growing urban population, busy lifestyles, and increasing consumer spending power are boosting the demand for readymade food, which is generally packed in stand-up retort pouches.

In Canada, the increasing adoption of flexible packaging methods in various industries like retail, food and beverage, and pet food is driving the use of retort pouches.

What are the Latest Developments in the Retort Packaging Market?

In April 2023, Huhtamaki launched three sustainable mono-material flexible packaging solutions. These are recyclable and are made using fewer materials.

In June 2022, Toyo Ink Group enhanced its laminating adhesive offering using food-safe components containing no epoxy silanes and organic tin compounds.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Retort Packaging Market Based on Packaging Type, Material, End-User Industry, and Geography:

By Packaging Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Pouches Cartons Trays Other Types

By Material (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Polypropylene Polyester Aluminum Foil Paper Board Nylon Food Grade Cast Polypropylene Other Materials

By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Food Beverage Other End-user Industries

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Europe United Kingdom Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Retort Packaging Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

France Glass Packaging Market Report - The French glass packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.29% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The French glass packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.29% during the forecast period (2023-2028). France Paper Packaging Market Report - The French paper packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.00% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The French paper packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.00% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Europe Aseptic Packaging Market Report - The European aseptic packaging market size is estimated at USD 13.56 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 21.74 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 9.90% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Attachment