Europe Metal Cans Market Revenues to Reach USD 20.94 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Metal cans are used for storing goods. They are made of thin metals and are growing in usage in food and beverage packaging. Metal cans are made from alumina, steel, and tin-coated steel.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 18.66 billion Market Size (2028) USD 20.94 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 2.33% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growing demand for processed food. The growing demand for recycling beverage cans.

Who are the Top Companies in the Europe Metal Cans Market?

The European metal cans market is highly competitive, with the presence of several market players manufacturing beverage cans. The barriers to exit from the market are high as canned food producers need significant divestment of specializing assets.

Significant players in the European metal cans market are,

Ball Corporation

Ardagh Group

Crown Holdings Inc.

Silgan Holdings Inc.

CAN-PACK SA

Massilly Holding SAS

Tecnocap Group

Tata Europe Ltd

Key Highlights from the Europe Metal Cans Market Report :

Demand for Food Cans to Register Growth

The demand for packaged food is increasing in the United Kingdom due to rising incomes and the convenience and availability of canned food.

Consumers are increasingly using food cans because of their low environmental impact and high recyclability factors.

United Kingdom to Witness Significant Growth

Due to changing consumer trends and preferences, beverage cans are becoming popular in specialty drink segments. Consumers in the United Kingdom prefer small-size and multi-pack packages, which is increasing the market’s growth.

The UK cosmetic market is saturated with the presence of hair styling products. Their growing adoption due to consumer purchasing power is driving the demand for aerosol cans.

What are the Latest Developments in the Europe Metal Cans Market?

In April 2022, CANPACK SA, a leading aluminum beverage can manufacturer, planned to install a new production line of aluminum cans in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

In March 2022, Crown Holdings announced its plan to establish a new beverage can plant in Peterborough, United Kingdom.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Europe Metal Cans Market Based on Material Type, Type, and Country:

By Material Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Aluminum Steel

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Food Cans Vegetables Fruits Pet Food Soups and Condiments Other Food Cans (Baby Food, Dairy, Fruit/Vegetable Juices, Seafood, and Meat and Poultry Cans) Beverage Cans Alcoholic Non-alcoholic Aerosol Cans Personal Care and Cosmetics Household and Homecare Other Aerosol Cans Other Cans

By Country (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) United Kingdom Germany France Spain Italy Poland Rest of Europe



